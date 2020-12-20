Rural Route 4: 2020: A year of surprises, disasters and joy

I have just realized that this is going to be my last column for 2020, so I feel like I should do some sort of wrap-up for the year in my column today. That’s what farmers are generally doing at this time of year anyway – wrapping up stuff for the year. Whether it’s paperwork and finances, equipment maintenance and storage, planning for 2021, grain marketing, or livestock preparations for winter, it all has to be done before the end of the year. This involves a lot of reflection and review of the previous year, and planning for the upcoming year.

This year has certainly been one of surprises, difficulties, and disaster, but I believe there has also been a great deal of joy, happiness, and other good things. Farmers are generally considered optimists, so I am going to choose to focus on the good things that came out of this year, rather than the bad. After all, I think we have all needed to have a lot of flexibility and humor to make it through this year, much like farmers do every year. We learned to make plans and then cancel them. We developed new strategies to overcome unheard-of problems. We all became very adaptable this year.