Rural Route 4: 2020: A year of surprises, disasters and joy

I have just realized that this is going to be my last column for 2020, so I feel like I should do some sort of wrap-up for the year in my column today. That’s what farmers are generally doing at this time of year anyway – wrapping up stuff for the year. Whether it’s paperwork and finances, equipment maintenance and storage, planning for 2021, grain marketing, or livestock preparations for winter, it all has to be done before the end of the year. This involves a lot of reflection and review of the previous year, and planning for the upcoming year.
This year has certainly been one of surprises, difficulties, and disaster, but I believe there has also been a great deal of joy, happiness, and other good things. Farmers are generally considered optimists, so I am going to choose to focus on the good things that came out of this year, rather than the bad. After all, I think we have all needed to have a lot of flexibility and humor to make it through this year, much like farmers do every year. We learned to make plans and then cancel them. We developed new strategies to overcome unheard-of problems. We all became very adaptable this year.
The weather this year has been challenging to say the least. Here in our area, we dealt with a bad thunderstorm in July that pushed some of our corn over but wasn’t too terribly damaging. Then there was the derecho, which destroyed so many things in the farm community, whether crops, buildings or grain storage. Then the rains didn’t come in August that we really needed to fill the soybean pods and the corn ears. However, the derecho brought out helpers in the form of neighbors helping neighbors, electrical linesmen from all across the country, donations from all over the Midwest, renewed concern for farmers, and random acts of kindness everywhere you turned. The rain may not have come in August, but it did come as needed throughout the spring and early summer, so the crop was about average in the end. Our farms did not receive much damage from the storms, so we were doubly blessed in that regard. Markets this year were up a little, which was great. Prices finally made it to a profitable level for the first time in years.
COVID changed our world in so many ways this year, but for us on the farm, it actually changed very little except for the boys being home. Farmers are kind of isolated anyway, and have to do their jobs every day no matter what, so that didn’t change. We did miss being able to socialize with friends and visit and have Open Farm Day and hayrack rides this summer. However, being home for 6 months allowed our boys to become Dad’s main farm hands and learn to do a multitude of things that they wouldn’t have had time for otherwise. They gained in knowledge and experience and confidence when they were entrusted with jobs a grownup would otherwise have done. We accomplished many more things this spring and summer than we otherwise do, because Robb didn’t have to do it all. I am so very proud of those boys.
Sure, COVID took away the fair, but instead my boys learned life lessons on choosing to breed their heifers early instead, which resulted in four pregnant bovines on the farm this fall and therefore an expansion to the herd coming this spring. They have a head start on owning a cattle herd at ages 11 and 13. We were unable to spend time visiting with friends or going to sports events like we normally do, but instead we had the chance to spend a lot more time together as a family. We played board games and worked together and had some fun that we often don’t have time to do. Sure, we had to figure out online school and all its challenges, but the boys learned some responsibility in schooling from home when mom and dad were gone to work.
In the end, I think that this year will be one to tell stories about for generations to come, but I hope that some of the stories will be positive ones instead of just sad and depressing ones. Yes, we experienced loss this year. We lost Robb’s father Gary, several friends, and some more acquaintances. We worked crazy hours and lived in a constant state of stress for long periods of time. But in the end, we are better for it, I think. We are stronger and stronger together. We take great joy in small things. We are thankful for so many workers who suddenly became “essential” this year. We appreciate those simple things that we may not have done before. And we forge ahead into 2021, not knowing what it will bring, but hoping for the best, just as farmers do each spring when they plant those seeds or breed those animals. Have faith, and have a blessed Christmas and a very good new year.
