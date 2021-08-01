Rural Route 4: Get ready for fun (and chaos) of fair week

The chaos has begun! Yes, it's kind of organized chaos, but it's still rather chaotic at times. Two boys with multiple 4-H projects and exhibits and animals makes for busy evenings and days. This past weekend was judging for the static projects -- these are the non-animal projects and exhibits that you will see on display in Keppy Hall at the fairgrounds. All those were admitted and judged on Saturday by an amazing team of volunteer judges. These people sacrifice hours of their time to look at hundreds of exhibits and judge hundreds of projects, taste 50 chocolate chip cookies, and otherwise try to figure out if the 4-H'ers met their goals and did a good job on their projects and exhibits this year. In the end, they also have to choose a Champion and Reserve Champion in each of the classes - a job I do not envy them for! I do not know how they choose the winners from among so many diverse exhibits and projects each year. Please be sure to walk through Keppy Hall to see some of the things the 4-H'ers have accomplished this year. Ask some of them questions about 4-H if you are interested in learning more. They are an amazing group of kids!

Now we are on to the animal portion of the fair. Cattle start going into the fair today and tomorrow. My son shows in the breeding beef class - these are the ones that will be kept for breeding in the herd. Keep an eye out for Wren and her calf Waffle (he has a morning breakfast foods theme going with his calves - don't ask). There is also a market beef show later in the week - those are the cattle that will eventually be eaten after the fair. There are differences in how they are raised and how they are shown. Obviously, the market beef classes tend to be larger, more muscled or fatter cattle compared to the breeding heifers and cows. If you stop by the show ring, you can watch these shows and see how well cared for the cattle are. Many of them become like pets and lead better than many dogs. Some, however, will decide that they don't want to behave in the show ring, and some have been known to get loose or drag their 4-H'er around a bit. Luckily, there are many volunteer adults to help in the show ring!