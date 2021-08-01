Rural Route 4: Get ready for fun (and chaos) of fair week

It's fair time!
The chaos has begun! Yes, it's kind of organized chaos, but it's still rather chaotic at times. Two boys with multiple 4-H projects and exhibits and animals makes for busy evenings and days. This past weekend was judging for the static projects -- these are the non-animal projects and exhibits that you will see on display in Keppy Hall at the fairgrounds. All those were admitted and judged on Saturday by an amazing team of volunteer judges. These people sacrifice hours of their time to look at hundreds of exhibits and judge hundreds of projects, taste 50 chocolate chip cookies, and otherwise try to figure out if the 4-H'ers met their goals and did a good job on their projects and exhibits this year. In the end, they also have to choose a Champion and Reserve Champion in each of the classes - a job I do not envy them for! I do not know how they choose the winners from among so many diverse exhibits and projects each year. Please be sure to walk through Keppy Hall to see some of the things the 4-H'ers have accomplished this year. Ask some of them questions about 4-H if you are interested in learning more. They are an amazing group of kids!
Now we are on to the animal portion of the fair. Cattle start going into the fair today and tomorrow. My son shows in the breeding beef class - these are the ones that will be kept for breeding in the herd. Keep an eye out for Wren and her calf Waffle (he has a morning breakfast foods theme going with his calves - don't ask). There is also a market beef show later in the week - those are the cattle that will eventually be eaten after the fair. There are differences in how they are raised and how they are shown. Obviously, the market beef classes tend to be larger, more muscled or fatter cattle compared to the breeding heifers and cows. If you stop by the show ring, you can watch these shows and see how well cared for the cattle are. Many of them become like pets and lead better than many dogs. Some, however, will decide that they don't want to behave in the show ring, and some have been known to get loose or drag their 4-H'er around a bit. Luckily, there are many volunteer adults to help in the show ring!
We have rabbits to show on Saturday also. There is quite a herd of rabbits at our house now, and the boys are still not sure which ones are going to the fair for sure. Some got too big, some didn't grow well enough, and it is possible that not all of them will actually make it to the show. We will make the final decision on Friday. Either way, there is lots to do with grooming and cleaning the rabbits as well as the cattle. Why did we ever choose WHITE rabbits to show???
Our boys do not show any other animals this year, but there will also be goat shows, sheep shows, dairy cattle shows, chicken and duck shows, as well as pig shows at the fair. Check out the schedule to see what is happening each day, and swing through the show barns to see. Be sure to ask questions if you want to know what's going on. Most likely, there are a variety of 4-H'ers, farm folk, and former 4-H'ers standing around, watching and helping. Most would be happy to explain what's going on and answer some questions about agriculture for you. The majority of us only show a couple days out of the year, but we'd also be happy to tell you what we do for the rest of the year as well. Be sure to stop in the Iowa Building to see the petting zoo as well!
Besides the endless last-minute fair preparations, we have had to scramble to chase calves and cows a couple times in the last two weeks. We have reached that time of year when the maturing corn starts smelling tasty to cows, the grass is not quite so green and lush in the pastures, and the calves are independent and brave enough to wander off from their moms. As a result, they sometimes push their way through the wire fences to check out the greener grass on the other side, or the corn in the cornfield. Then our phone rings because someone sees one in the ditch, and we drop everything and run to chase it back in. This is the time of year when any phone call makes us just a little nervous, but especially the phone calls after 5pm!
Hoping your summer is a little less hectic than ours, but also as enjoyable. As a farm family and a 4-H family, we wouldn't have it any other way. The craziness is truly chaotic sometimes, but the things the kids learn from the fair and from 4-H are truly life skills that will help them as they go forward into the future. We love 4-H about as much as we love farming! See you at the fair!