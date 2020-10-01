Sale of Hope Creek Care Center finalized

Rock Island County’s sale of Hope Creek Care Center to an entity of Infinity Health Care Management has been finalized, county board Chairman Richard Brunk announced Thursday in a news release.
As of Thursday the facility will operate as Hope Creek Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
Brunk said that while the sale ends the county’s long history of nursing home care, the sale provides the home a path forward and that it now has a future as a resource in the community.
The county board’s priority was to ensure that the nursing home remains open, providing a home for residents and maintaining about 200 jobs in the community, Brunk said in the news release.
But the sale of the home also means $2.9 million in savings directly related to the cost of operating the home, he said.
County board members voted in June to sell Hope Creek to Infinity Health Care Management for $4 million. The vote came nine months after the county put the facility on the market.
Infinity Health has 14 skilled nursing facilities in Illinois, and other facilities in Indiana, Tennessee, Kentucky and Arkansas.
Support Local Journalism
During the vote on the county-owned home, located at 4343 Kennedy Dr., East Moline, board members Lauren Boswell-Loftin, Kenneth “Moose” Maranda and Pat O’Brien opposed the sale. Board member Don Johnston was absent.
“It’s not easy for any of the board to move forward, but financially, there was no alternative,” County Administrator Jim Snider said after the June meeting approving the sale. "I’m very thankful the board deliberated and approved this new buyer. Now we have a path to keep the residents and keep the employees in place. We will have a legacy going forward.”
The sale of Hope Creek Care Center ends a 181-year history of Rock Island County operating a nursing home for its elderly and handicapped residents. The first of several facilities used through the years was built in 1839 on 37 acres of farmland in South Rock Island Township.
Hope Creek was built for $24 million in 2009, replacing its predecessor, Oak Glen.
But the nursing home business was challenging for the county, as it struggled to support Hope Creek and suffered annual losses of up to $2 million. The situation forced board members to choose between selling the facility or closing the doors, which would have meant residents would have to relocate and employees would lose their jobs.
The $19 million Hope Creek was listed for in September of 2019 was barely enough to cover its overall debt, including $12 million left on the mortgage and $5 million in short-term loans.
Snider said the remaining debt owed by the county on Hope Creek would be paid off in the next five to six years from the nursing home tax levy, as allowed by Illinois law.
"This thing has been a money loser for years," Snider said. "I've tried to raise the alarm and encourage the understanding of our poor financial management of the home."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!