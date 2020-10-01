Sale of Hope Creek Care Center finalized

“It’s not easy for any of the board to move forward, but financially, there was no alternative,” County Administrator Jim Snider said after the June meeting approving the sale. "I’m very thankful the board deliberated and approved this new buyer. Now we have a path to keep the residents and keep the employees in place. We will have a legacy going forward.”

The sale of Hope Creek Care Center ends a 181-year history of Rock Island County operating a nursing home for its elderly and handicapped residents. The first of several facilities used through the years was built in 1839 on 37 acres of farmland in South Rock Island Township.

Hope Creek was built for $24 million in 2009, replacing its predecessor, Oak Glen.

But the nursing home business was challenging for the county, as it struggled to support Hope Creek and suffered annual losses of up to $2 million. The situation forced board members to choose between selling the facility or closing the doors, which would have meant residents would have to relocate and employees would lose their jobs.

The $19 million Hope Creek was listed for in September of 2019 was barely enough to cover its overall debt, including $12 million left on the mortgage and $5 million in short-term loans.