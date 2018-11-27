The drive-through Christmas light show that was scheduled to begin this month in Davenport's Centennial Park has been canceled, its promoter said Tuesday.
Peter Starykowicz, president of All Community Events, Inc., a Chicago-area promoter, said he had planned two shows, including one in Grayslake, Illinois, about 40 miles north of downtown Chicago, and the Davenport show, dubbed “Santa’s Rock n Lights.”
“Setup (for the Chicago area show) was slower than we expected,” he said. Although the Grayslake show will go on, he said, the Quad-Cities show has been canceled.
Starykowicz said refunds will be issued to about 600 people who bought advance tickets. For more information, email info@santasrocknlights.com or call 224-757-5425.
Steve Ahrens, of the Davenport Levee Improvement Commission, said Starykowicz began the application process several months ago for a special event permit from the Davenport city clerk’s office.
Ahrens had been “encouraging connectivity” with businesses in the area, including those occupying the Freight House, so more people might benefit from the event. 'It's unfortunate that they aren't going to set up this year," Ahrens said Tuesday, saying he hopes the event will happen next year.
The permit application was filed with the city clerk’s office, he said, and specific concerns were addressed, including possible traffic backups on and around Gaines Street and Beiderbecke Drive.
The "Electric Christmas" light show is not the first time an out-of-town company has brought pop-up entertainment to the Quad-Cities.
At least two similar offerings were popular during their brief stops here, including an obstacle-course run with inflatable slides at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds and a water slide that ran several blocks downhill in Moline in 2015.