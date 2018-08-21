A "Save Our Labor Center" public hearing will be 6-7 p.m. Wednesday at 880 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf.
Elected officials and local leaders will gather public input from Quad-Citians about the University of Iowa’s recent announcement of its intent to close the 67-year-old Labor Center.
Workers, community members, students, alumni and other members of the public will testify before a panel of elected officials, labor, faith and community leaders.
Those attending will include Iowa State Rep. Phyllis Thede, Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson, Great River Area Labor Federation President Brad Greve, Iowa State Education Association Associate Executive Director for Field Services Coy Marquardt, and Diocese of Davenport Catholic Campaign for Human Development Director Loxi Hopkins, along with University of Iowa Labor Center Director Jennifer Sherer.
This is the third in a series of statewide hearings to assess the center’s impact and potential consequences of closing it. All hearings are open to the public.
Members of the Iowa Board of Regents have been invited.
Updates on hearing schedules and outcomes will appear on www.saveourlaborcenter.com.
According to a news release, the Labor Center in the university's College of Law is the sole entity in the University of Iowa Regents system devoted to education and research for and about Iowa workers.
In early July, the College of Law informed Labor Center staff that in one year’s time the center’s university funding would be eliminated and its staff would be terminated, while the university funding traditionally allocated to the center would remain in the College of Law budget, the release says.
Organizational members of the Save Our Labor Center coalition include the Iowa Federation of Labor AFL-CIO; Iowa State Education Association; UI and UNI chapters of the American Association of University Professors; Iowans for Public Education; Iowa State Building and Construction Trades Council; Center for Worker Justice of Eastern Iowa; Iowa Professional Firefighters; Teamsters Local 238; Iowa League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC); Davenport Diocese Office of Social Action and Catholic Charities; and Iowa Interfaith Alliance.