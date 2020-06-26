Saving one sole at a time: Handicapped Development Center employees get some support — in the shape of new shoes

"Things are well,'' Carol Foster, chief administrative officer. "It's been great. Everyone is compliant and excited about moving ahead.''

Moving ahead with some new and comfortable footwear.

The HDC Board of Directors and the Center’s HANDS Auxiliary kick-started the fundraising needed to launch the campaign. Other generous donors joined in to reach the fundraising goal.

Partnering with Fleet Feet and Brooks, who worked out a pricing model to help make the project goal attainable, brought things to life.

"When we got together with our partners at Brooks and the team from HDC, we were immediately swept away with the passion and care that the leadership of this organization was exhibiting toward its employees with this project,'' said Phil Young, owner of the Davenport-based Fleet Feet outlet.

"This is the type of service we aim to provide daily in our store, so to help deliver such an experience on behalf of HDC to its team of 350-plus was an absolute joy to say 'yes' to,'' added Young. "There’s something restorative about helping individuals perform their jobs without foot pain being a barrier; and who doesn’t love a new pair of shoes?''