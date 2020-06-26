Saving one sole at a time: Handicapped Development Center employees get some support — in the shape of new shoes

The Handicapped Development Center issued a unique — and always appreciated — thank you to its staff on Friday.
In partnership with the HDC, Fleet Feet, a running specialty store in Davenport, found the right footwear for each staff member at the HDC, giving them each a pair of shoes.
The "Comfort for Caregivers: Saving One Sole at a Time'' project was launched to support HDC’s essential workers in a way that will have an immediate impact on their health and well-being, President/CEO Jeff Ashcraft said.
It recognizes the necessary role each HDC employee plays in the care and support of individuals with disabilities. Throughout the pandemic and regardless of whatever else is happening in the world, HDC employees work closely with participants, meeting their many and varied needs day and night.
The center supports more than 350 people with disabilities, creating opportunities for them to succeed, to achieve, to grow, and to be happy.
On June 18, the HDC returned 70 workers to its Hickory Grove Road and Brady Street centers, respectively, as part of the facility's Phase I return-to-work program. On July 8, the HDC will bring Phase II into action and return more employees to work.
Employees must wear masks and practice social distancing while on site and through their respective shifts. Work stations are sanitized throughout each working day.
"Things are well,'' Carol Foster, chief administrative officer. "It's been great. Everyone is compliant and excited about moving ahead.''
Moving ahead with some new and comfortable footwear.
The HDC Board of Directors and the Center’s HANDS Auxiliary kick-started the fundraising needed to launch the campaign. Other generous donors joined in to reach the fundraising goal.
Partnering with Fleet Feet and Brooks, who worked out a pricing model to help make the project goal attainable, brought things to life.
"When we got together with our partners at Brooks and the team from HDC, we were immediately swept away with the passion and care that the leadership of this organization was exhibiting toward its employees with this project,'' said Phil Young, owner of the Davenport-based Fleet Feet outlet.
"This is the type of service we aim to provide daily in our store, so to help deliver such an experience on behalf of HDC to its team of 350-plus was an absolute joy to say 'yes' to,'' added Young. "There’s something restorative about helping individuals perform their jobs without foot pain being a barrier; and who doesn’t love a new pair of shoes?''
To ensure each employee’s shoe needs were met, Fleet Feet employed a sophisticated outfitting process, allowing HDC employees to either self-select, take a recommendation, engage a “virtual outfitting," or, visit Young on site for a full measurement and walking analysis.
"Our workers don’t get the credit they deserve. Their dedication to the participants is nothing short of inspiring,” Ashcraft said. "They are supporting people at the most basic level in many cases, and that is challenging work. It’s rewarding, but it can also be physically and emotionally demanding.''
