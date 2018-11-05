Enrollment in the Davenport School District continues to decline, while neighboring district…

Identifying the criteria for a new Davenport School District superintendent was the purpose …

In a 3-2 vote, the Davenport School Board on Wednesday approved a separation package for for…

Superintendent search continues

The Davenport School District hopes to have a new superintendent in place sometime in March, according to a consultant with a search firm specializing in national searches for school superintendents.

Constance Collins, a consultant with Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates, along with another consultant led forums last week to gather input from the community to help build the ideal profile of a superintendent for the district.