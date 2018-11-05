Interim Davenport School District Superintendent T.J. Schneckloth's goal is to have everything prepared for the next superintendent.
Schneckloth grew up in the district he now oversees. He has been principal of Monroe Elementary School, and most recently, director of federal and state programs and student services.
He was scheduled to lead his first school board meeting Monday night, less than a week after former Superintendent Art Tate resigned.
“I think in my interim spot it will just be to continue the programs that we have,” he said in an interview, adding he will tweak programs as needed.
A state audit found the district places minority students in special education and subjects them to disciplinary actions at a rate higher than other students. As a result, the Iowa Department of Education ordered the district to work with Sandy Schmitz, an implementation adviser.
“We are working very closely with our adviser,” Schneckloth said. “We are going to set goals. We are going to work with our outside consultants and our national experts.”
Experts in disproportionality and cultural awareness are providing professional development.
“The people that we’re bringing in are practitioners. They have either done the work in the field or are currently doing it.”
“They leave us with marching orders,” he said. “Then it’s up to us. We will meet weekly with (Schmitz) and the district team that includes the AEA."
Schneckloth also will be part of the team that appears before the state School Budget Review Committee. There, they will address budget issues that came after Tate and the school board agreed to spend more than the state authorized per pupil. Tate had argued Davenport receives less under the state school funding formula than some other districts, including Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley.
At the local level, Schneckloth wants to keep discussions open with the city, he said, adding that Tate and Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch worked well together.
Schneckloth has been a teacher, coach, principal and administrator in the district. And he continued his athletic career with the Quad-City Steamwheelers arena football team for two years.
“The hard work, determination … That’s truly what you learn from sports, from competing," he said. “You have to have relationships with the people that you work with, how to build those across all kinds of cultures and thinking.”
As an athlete, “You have to learn grit. What do you do when things don’t go your way? You try harder and you dig in.”
Schneckloth said Tate is among the leaders who influenced him, as did his coach at Northwest Missouri State University.
“One of the greatest leaders I’ve ever been fortunate to be around was Mel Tjeerdsma,” his coach during his college football days when the team won two national championships.
Another former principal, Ken Krumwiede, now on the board of directors of the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency (AEA), which advises the district on matters including special education, has also been a mentor.
“The AEA is vital to what we have to accomplish,” he said. “They have specialists. They have people in our most at-risk buildings — it’s boots on the ground really helping our teachers and our leaders. We need to look to them as the experts of the area.”
He has watched Krumwiede and Tate from the sidelines, he said. “They always made decisions with the kids’ best interest in heart. They operated with integrity and honor.”