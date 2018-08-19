Architects consider safety in building schools

Since the school shooting at Columbine, Colorado, in 1999, architects have needed to rethink safety for schools, said Robin Randall, principal and director of preK-12 education at at Legat Architects.

Previously, it was important to design a building with as many doors to access the outdoors as possible. Classrooms in one-story buildings had outside doors so students could go outside, she said.

The Columbine incident changed all that.

"When we design schools, there is one point of entry. And that is a controlled vestibule," she said.

Visitors must show identification and in with staff. “The nice thing that’s happened is that there is a database, so they can scan your ID and plug in your name and know pretty immediately if there’s a problem or not.”

On the other hand, "We also need to teach kindness," she said. "We need to understand social and emotional learning, design spaces that encourage kids to be kind to each other.

For example, at the new Grant Wood Elementary School in Bettendorf, “There is a separate entrance for pre-K students to enter the building and access their playground. That will be secured during the day," she said.

For the public, there is one primary entrance with a controlled vestibule.

"The other things we consider now is landscape around buildings," Randall said. “We don’t want large, tall bushes – places where people can hide,” she said. At Grant Wood, there still will be a lot of vegetation. "It will look highly landscaped and will feel like it fits the neighborhood."

Secondary security measures include highly visible and wide corridors so you can see what’s going on.