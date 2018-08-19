As school starts Thursday in the Iowa Quad-Cities, school administrators and law-enforcement are taking extra measures to ensure a safe school year.
“Every school has secure entrances,” Davenport Community School District Superintendent Art Tate said. “You have to be buzzed in, physically seen, to come through the doors.”
After a student at a Parkland, Florida, high school shot and killed 17 students and staff in February, Tate went to the Davenport School board, and then the state School Budget Review Committee, for permission to spend $1.13 million to beef up security staffing at the district's schools.
With those approvals, the district is hiring a security specialist and campus-security supervisors for the elementary schools.
Also, “We have a district security team that meets almost weekly. We review issues and best practices," Tate said, adding a “social sentinel” monitors social media to “identify issues before they happen."
The district added an emergency communication system at the high schools and intermediate schools, he said.
“The alerts go out to everybody. It’s quite an extensive system which lists all of our plans, lists maps within the school and lists all the teams within the school,” he said. “It’s a pretty big step forward. Everybody, on their phone, has the ability to run a drill or the real thing in an emergency.”
Pleasant Valley
Pleasant Valley continues to deepen the strategies it has been using, said Superintendent Jim Spelhaug.
“The starting point for all of this is an annual security review conducted by the Scott County Sheriff’s department,” he said. “ A focus area has been in communication enhancements.”
The two-way radios carried by key personnel in the district now have a direct link to the sheriff’s department, he said. Additionally, emergency dispatch will now have 24/7 live access feeds into the district’s security camera systems in all buildings.
“When it is ready, the district will also make an app available to all parents and students, which allows them to report any sort of school security concern directly to our school resource officers,” Spelhaug said.
More cameras are being installed and internal door-locking systems completed. The opening of the new addition at the high school also puts the school resource office directly at the main entrance.
The rest of the safety plan includes practicing drills “with increasing complexity and reinforcing at every opportunity that our community's strongest defense is for everyone to understand that if they have a concern, if they see or hear something that does not seem right, to report that to school or law enforcement authorities,” he said.
Bettendorf
Safety and security of students and staff are very important to the Bettendorf Community School District, said Superintendent Mike Raso.
“Our schools have well-established security measures, including visitor check-in procedures, locked doors after the start of the school day, surveillance cameras and police liaison officer support.”
The district also has a comprehensive crisis plan developed in cooperation with Bettendorf police and local emergency management agencies, he said, and the plan is annually reviewed and updated.
“Each year the district looks for opportunities for improved security,” he said. “As the district has remodeled schools and built new schools, we’ve been adding vestibules to assure we have visitors entering the office before going into the schools. Last year we also added additional safety drills.”
In addition to annual fire and tornado drills, schools now practice lock-down, armed intruder, and bus evacuation drills, he said.
During the summer, district administration met with Scott County Emergency Management Agency to review school security and discuss additional opportunities for improvement, he said.
Law enforcement
Law enforcement officials continue to work with school administration to ensure safety.
Andy Neyrinck, school police liaison officer with Davenport Schools, said parents need to be aware of how their children get to and from school.
“Most of the kids do have their phones,” he said. “When it’s after school hours, if mom and dad are calling you, you better be answering your phone.”
He hopes parents of youth who are struggling use resources available to them. If you look at the kids who are being arrested, most of them are, or have been, truant, he said.
Getting students, especially struggling students, to school on time is important, he said.
“Let them know school is a safe place to be,” he said. “Their future relies on their education.”
He added that security personnel are on hand to build relationships with students.
“Our goal of being in the schools isn’t to arrest our way out of everything,” he said.
Statewide action
Tate has repeatedly said while he is not alarmist, his military experience has convinced him this is the time for action on school safety. And he's not content to focus only on Davenport.
“I’m now going to be lobbying for the state to take some action and take some leadership in school security,” Tate said.
The state has passed a law that requires every school district to provide a security plan, he said, and a lot of states are addressing security in schools.
“Other states are moving (on the issue). “What are we doing?”
With elections coming up, he encourages Iowa voters to ask candidates “What are your plans for school security?”