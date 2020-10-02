Scott County Attorney: Clevenger shooting "justified and reasonable"

Scott County First Assistant Attorney Amy DeVine announced the Sept. 3 shooting of Timothy Alan Clevenger by Bettendorf police officer Patrick Mesick was justified during a press conference Friday.
DeVine said the Scott County Attorney's office based its decision following a report from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
Bettendorf police and DeVine said the 53-year-old Clevenger went to the home he owned at 1111 16 1/2 St. — which was rented and the site of a daycare for children — and held a machete to a young girl before being killed by a single shot from Mesick's rifle.
"The evidence in this case shows the use of deadly force by Officer Mesick was justified and reasonable under the circumstances," DeVine said. "The actions by Timothy Clevenger put the lives and physical safety of the occupants of that residence in immediate danger. It was reasonable for Officer Mesick to fire his weapon to prevent injury or death of that little girl and others in the residence."
DeVine offered some new details about the incident, said footage from the officers' body camera will not be made available to the public, and offered a partial explanation of Clevenger's possible motives.
According to investigators, Clevenger purchased a fillet knife and a machete at 11:43 a.m. Sept. 3 — just 15 minutes before the Bettendorf Police were called to the home on 16 1/2 Street.
Witnesses inside the home said Clevenger entered the home that morning and "appeared to be on a mission." He showed the fillet knife, grabbed the 4-year-old girl by the throat and ordered four other children and three adults into the home's basement.
According to the report, Clevenger told an adult to call a man and "have him bring guns" to the house.
Mesick and the other officers were first rebuffed by Clevenger at one of two doors to the house found in the garage. They used force to open the second door and located Clevenger in the basement, holding what was later determined to be the fillet knife's sheath to the girl's throat and the machete to her torso.
Police found the fillet knife near Clevenger after he was shot and killed.
DeVine said body cam footage was used in the investigation, but said the Scott County Attorney's office will not release that footage "because some of the victims are children and visible in video."
Asked if the children can be digitally shrouded in a released video, DeVine said the video will not be released while the city of Bettendorf conducts its own investigation of the officer-involved shooting.
DeVine offered general details to describe Clevenger's motives on the morning of Sept. 3.
During the press conference DeVine said investigators found a video file on a thumb drive recorded by Clevenger before the hostage incident. The file name was “Tim’s final thoughts" — a 30-minute video in which Clevenger expressed frustration and anger with things going on in his personal life.
At one point in the video, Clevenger said “justice will be served and I will be the one to serve it” and later stated “innocent people may die.”
DeVine also noted Clevenger expressed anger over "the current political climate" but declined to elaborate on that statement, citing the desire to respect Clevenger's family.
DeVine and the released portion of the IDCI report did not mention Clevenger's daughter, Abbi Clevenger LaFrance, 24, who died unexpectedly in April 2019 in Macomb.
Mesick is expected to return to duty next week.
