Scott County Attorney: Clevenger shooting "justified and reasonable"

Witnesses inside the home said Clevenger entered the home that morning and "appeared to be on a mission." He showed the fillet knife, grabbed the 4-year-old girl by the throat and ordered four other children and three adults into the home's basement.

According to the report, Clevenger told an adult to call a man and "have him bring guns" to the house.

Mesick and the other officers were first rebuffed by Clevenger at one of two doors to the house found in the garage. They used force to open the second door and located Clevenger in the basement, holding what was later determined to be the fillet knife's sheath to the girl's throat and the machete to her torso.

Police found the fillet knife near Clevenger after he was shot and killed.

DeVine said body cam footage was used in the investigation, but said the Scott County Attorney's office will not release that footage "because some of the victims are children and visible in video."

Asked if the children can be digitally shrouded in a released video, DeVine said the video will not be released while the city of Bettendorf conducts its own investigation of the officer-involved shooting.

DeVine offered general details to describe Clevenger's motives on the morning of Sept. 3.