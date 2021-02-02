Scott County cancels next week's COVID-19 vaccination clinic, Rock Island County announces dose schedule

It did not take long for the COVID-19 vaccine to get scarce in Scott County.
The Scott County Health Department announced Tuesday it will not hold a public clinic for residents 65 and older Monday, Feb. 8.
"We did not receive an allocation this week of the type of vaccine used at our clinic," Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers said during Tuesday's Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing. "The number of people eligible for vaccine in this phase is much larger than Phase 1A. As a consequence, the demand for vaccine far exceeds the supply we or any other community is receiving so far.
"We had 500 doses available for yesterday’s clinic, for an estimated population of over 25,000. Although it was anticipated, the demand caused our registration process to experience difficulties and that caused much frustration. The enrollment process in now being evaluated and improved. We have a dedicated IT team at Scott County who are working to ensure our site can handle the traffic in future enrollments."
Rivers reminded county residents during Phase 1B the health department is being asked by the Iowa Department of Public Health to split all vaccine received weekly between the 65-and-older age group and the priority groups in the five tiers. This week Scott County Health Department and Genesis Health System starts vaccinating the PK-12 education staff in Scott County.
RICO Health Department announces second-dose schedule
The Rock Island County Health Department addressed the second-dose schedule for its drive-through clinic held every Tuesday at the Greater Q-C Auto Auction in Milan.
- Persons who received their first dose on Jan. 12 can sign-up for the Feb. 9 clinic, where 350 second-dose slots and 450 first-dose slots will be available.
- For those who got first doses on Jan. 19, there will be 500 second-dose and 300 first-dose slots available.
- Since so many were received first doses Jan. 19, the clinic on Feb. 23 will offer 350 second-dose slots and 400 first-dose slots.
- Those who received their first dose Feb. 2, the clinic on March 2 will offer 500 second-dose slots and 300 first-dose slots.
- People who get their first dose Feb. 9 can first sign-up for second-doses March 9, when 450 second and 350 first doses will be available.
- For those who get first doses Feb. 16, the March 16 clinic will have 300 second-dose and 500 first doses available.
- For people vaccinated with first doses Feb. 28, the March 28 clinic will offer 450 second doses and 350 first doses.
- People who receive their first dose March 2, the March 30 clinic will offer 300 second-dose slots and 500 first-dose openings.
Rock Island vaccination news
- RICO health officials estimated close to 800 people were vaccinated during Tuesday's drive-through clinic in Milan. All doses were Moderna vaccine.
- Because of public feedback and concern about the availability of second doses, Rock Island Health Department COO Janet Hill reminded the public researchers have determined that 28 days is the minimum interval for the second dose for Moderna and 21 days for Pfizer — and that people can wait up to 42 days for both vaccines.
Those seeking a first dose need to visit the Rock Island Health Department Facebook page or website, richd.org, at 10 a.m. each Friday for a link to the first-dose clinics. A second link will be posted at 11 a.m. each Friday for those who need the second dose.
Q-C COVID, by the numbers
The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the Q-C remained low Tuesday, as Rock Island County reported just 16 new cases and Scott County reported 36 new infections.
Neither county reported any deaths linked to the virus. The death toll in RICO remained 294 and Scott County's remained 182.
Since the start of the pandemic, health officials in RICO have confirmed 12,261 cases and Scott County has confirmed another 16,297.
Vaccination information for vets
There are several avenues veterans can pursue to get vaccinated.
Vets can call the Iowa City Veterans Administration at (319) 338-0581 for help in finding vaccinations.
Vets can also call the Quad-City Veterans Clinic Quad-City Veterans Clinic for help finding a vaccination. That number is (563) 332-8528.
School vaccination news
- All staff of the Davenport Community School District will receive the COVID-19 vaccine from Tuesday, Feb. 2 through Thursday, Feb. 4 and again Tuesday, Feb. 9 through Thursday, Feb. 11.
In a news release, the school district said the vaccinations are necessary to accommodate the return of students to their classrooms in the coming weeks.
“The health of the families of the Quad-Cities is a top priority,” said T.J. Schneckloth, superintendent of the DCSD. “Like all vaccine recipients, the staff members will continue to wear masks, observe social distance, and wash their hands diligently.”
Vaccination disparities, continued
While Iowa is not reporting the known demographic breakdowns of the vaccinations delivered to national reporting efforts, the state has started making some statistics related to the race and gender of those who have received the shots available on the Iowa Department of Public Health's website.
According to the Iowa public health officials, 74.58% of the doses administered have gone to white people, while 21.67% of the recipients are classified as "unknown" and 1.15% are Black.
The state says 70.41% of those vaccinated are women and 29.59% are men.