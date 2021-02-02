Scott County cancels next week's COVID-19 vaccination clinic, Rock Island County announces dose schedule

It did not take long for the COVID-19 vaccine to get scarce in Scott County.

The Scott County Health Department announced Tuesday it will not hold a public clinic for residents 65 and older Monday, Feb. 8.

"We did not receive an allocation this week of the type of vaccine used at our clinic," Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers said during Tuesday's Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing. "The number of people eligible for vaccine in this phase is much larger than Phase 1A. As a consequence, the demand for vaccine far exceeds the supply we or any other community is receiving so far.

"We had 500 doses available for yesterday’s clinic, for an estimated population of over 25,000. Although it was anticipated, the demand caused our registration process to experience difficulties and that caused much frustration. The enrollment process in now being evaluated and improved. We have a dedicated IT team at Scott County who are working to ensure our site can handle the traffic in future enrollments."