Scott County COVID-19 infections soar, passes Rock Island County count

New cases of COVID-19 continue to soar in Scott County and Iowa, as state health officials reported 80 new infections in the county Friday.
The county now has 3,236 confirmed cases of COVID-19 — passing the total of 3,223 infections reported Friday by the Rock Island County Health Department.
Scott County's COVID-19-related death count remained at 29.
Iowa health officials reported 1,026 new COVID-19 cases, the third straight day of recording more than 1,000 cases, raising the state's total of confirmed infections to 91,033. The death toll rose by 15, to 1,375.
The Rock Island County Health Department reports 26 new COVID-19 cases. There are 19 patients hospitalized in Rock Island County. The number of deaths stands at 85.
Of the 26 new cases, 19 are men and women below the age of 50 — including seven men and four women in their 30s.
Also Friday, the Henry and Stark County Health Department reported a total of 686 confirmed COVID-19 in Henry County and 56 confirmed cases in Stark County.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,206 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, including 47 additional confirmed deaths.
Illinois health officials said the state now has a total of 297,646 cases, including 8,743 deaths.
A temporary community-based COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will be open in Rock Island County Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 3 and 4.
Testing will be in the parking lot of the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Community-based testing sites are available to any Illinois resident, regardless of symptoms or other criteria. No appointment or doctor referral is needed at state-operated drive-through sites. Photo identification is required. Testing is available at no cost to the individual.
Anyone who will be tested must be seated at a functioning window. Once you get in line at the testing site, you will not be permitted to exit your car. Walk-up testing services also will be offered; please follow directions at the test site.
Because of the demand for this service, there could be wait times, health officials said. They ask for patience, and say if you are experiencing a medical emergency, seek immediate care.
Testing is encouraged for residents showing symptoms consistent with COVID-19. These symptoms include: fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea. For additional information about COVID-19 symptoms, use the CDC Symptom Self-Checker Tool.
In the Iowa Quad-Cities, testing is available at the Test Iowa site in the NorthPark Mall parking lot. The site is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. For screening and an appointment, visit testiowa.com.
