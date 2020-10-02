Scott County COVID-19 infections soar, passes Rock Island County count

A temporary community-based COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will be open in Rock Island County Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 3 and 4.

Testing will be in the parking lot of the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Community-based testing sites are available to any Illinois resident, regardless of symptoms or other criteria. No appointment or doctor referral is needed at state-operated drive-through sites. Photo identification is required. Testing is available at no cost to the individual.

Anyone who will be tested must be seated at a functioning window. Once you get in line at the testing site, you will not be permitted to exit your car. Walk-up testing services also will be offered; please follow directions at the test site.

Because of the demand for this service, there could be wait times, health officials said. They ask for patience, and say if you are experiencing a medical emergency, seek immediate care.