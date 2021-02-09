 Skip to main content
Scott County COVID-19 vaccinations shift to private providers
020921-qc-nws-vaccineclinic-014

Moline firefighter Josh Olson gives Khalid Maarof, of East Moline, a Moderna vaccine during a Rock Island County Health Department vaccine clinic at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday in Moline.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

During Tuesday's Q-C COVID-19 press briefing, Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers announced a major change in how people ages 65-or-older will be vaccinated.

Beginning this week, all vaccine for that priority group in Scott County will be provided by three community-wide health systems: Genesis, UnityPoint Health – Trinity, and Community Health Care, Inc.

According to Rivers, putting the vaccination of seniors in the hands of private care providers has a number of benefits, including:

  • Providers have existing processes in place to give vaccine due to their experience in the Phase 1A healthcare worker immunizations.
  • Patients and their contact information already exist within these systems and scheduling for appointments is already included in how they do business.
  • Providers have relationships with their patients and are a trusted resource for health information and services.
  • It will eliminate the need for people to only be able to access vaccine through a computer-based system, which is especially challenging for many in this 65+ priority group.

Rivers addressed the issue of those seniors without a medical provider or who are not part of one of the three private-care providers.

According to Rivers, seniors who do not have a provider, or a provider who is not a member of the three health systems, can contact CASI at 563-386-7477 to get connected to the new vaccination process. Seniors who have already called CASI for assistance do not need to call again. CASI will be in contact regarding next steps.

Rivers also offered up what he called "a bit of good news," noting last week the Iowa Department of Public Health announced it will guarantee a stable supply of vaccine to each county for the remainder of the month of February.

In Scott County, 2,250 doses a week to be split among the 65-plus age group and the Phase 1B tiers.

Rivers explained prior to this announcement each county waited to hear weekly which vaccine would ship and how many doses would be received.

Rock Island County vaccination news

Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig announced a change in the time people will sign-up online to get their second dose at the Feb. 16 clinic.

Residents who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine on or before Jan. 19 will be eligible to register this Thursday (Feb. 11) for their second doses. The link for second doses will go live on the Scott County Facebook page and website at 10 a.m. Thursday. It will remain open until 3 p.m. that day or until all slots are filled.

The RICO Health Department staff and a fleet of volunteers administered an estimated 800 vaccines during Tuesday's clinic at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.

COVID-19, by the numbers

The Iowa Department of Public Health said COVID-19 related causes claimed two people Tuesday in Scott County.

The deaths raise Scott County's total to 191.

No deaths were reported in Rock Island County, as the death toll remained 298.

