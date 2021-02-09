Scott County COVID-19 vaccinations shift to private providers

Rivers also offered up what he called "a bit of good news," noting last week the Iowa Department of Public Health announced it will guarantee a stable supply of vaccine to each county for the remainder of the month of February.

In Scott County, 2,250 doses a week to be split among the 65-plus age group and the Phase 1B tiers.

Rivers explained prior to this announcement each county waited to hear weekly which vaccine would ship and how many doses would be received.

Rock Island County vaccination news

Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig announced a change in the time people will sign-up online to get their second dose at the Feb. 16 clinic.

Residents who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine on or before Jan. 19 will be eligible to register this Thursday (Feb. 11) for their second doses. The link for second doses will go live on the Scott County Facebook page and website at 10 a.m. Thursday. It will remain open until 3 p.m. that day or until all slots are filled.

The RICO Health Department staff and a fleet of volunteers administered an estimated 800 vaccines during Tuesday's clinic at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.