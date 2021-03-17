Scott County health officials: We're ready to vaccinate more, so long as supply is there

Scott County Health Department officials said crucial infrastructure was in place after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday all residents of the state over the age of 18 would be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting April 5.
"We heard the exact timing of the expansion at the same time as anyone else — but we knew the expansion was on the way," Scott County Health Department Interim Director Amy Thoreson said. "If the doses are made available to the state and to the county, I'm confident we can put the vaccine in the arms of Scott County residents."
Thoreson pointed to a "resource-rich community" that includes Genesis Health System, UnityPoint Health-Trinity and Hy-Vee, among others, and a public vaccination clinic at the former Sears store in NorthPark Mall capable of vaccinating 1,000 people a day.
"There can be more expansion in terms of pharmacies," Thoreson said. "Right now, Main at Locust does vaccinations when the doses are in supply.
"When the vaccines are made available to other retail pharmacies, more people will get the opportunity to get vaccinated. We don't know when that will happen, however."
Thoreson said there had been no indication of an expanded public vaccination clinic utilizing Iowa National Guard units, like the one at Camden Centre in Milan staffed by members of the Illinois National Guard.
Reynolds said so long as the federal government fulfilled the projected allotment of vaccine doses to Iowa in the meantime, the state would open eligibility for the vaccine to all Iowans.
Reynolds plans to provide another update next week after another conference call with federal officials.
More than 413,000 Iowans are fully vaccinated, and another 317,000-plus have received the first dose in the two-dose treatments, according to state public health data.
Roughly 2.1 million Iowans are in the newly eligible 18-plus age group.
COVID-19 in the Q-C, by the numbers
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported two more COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday in Scott County.
In the first three days of the week the virus has claimed the lives of four Scott County residents, and the county's death toll is now 221.
There were no COVID-19-related deaths reported Wednesday in Rock Island County, and the total deaths remained 306.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 19 new cases Wednesday, increasing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 13,150.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 24 new cases Wednesday in Scott County, increasing the total number of cases since last March to 18,654.
Cases of U.K. variant increase in Iowa
The Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed 38 additional cases of the COVID-19 variant, SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7. in Iowa. The variant is referred to as the U.K. variant because it was first detected in the United Kingdom.
According to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Health, the increase in the number of detected variants comes in part as a result of increasing the number of tests sequenced by the State Hygienic Lab for the B.1.1.7 variant.
State and local health officials have initiated contact with the cases to understand exposures and recommend mitigation measures. The process includes notifying anyone with whom these individuals have been in close contact. The individuals will be advised to isolate in accordance with Iowa Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control guidance.
“Because current evidence shows the current vaccines are effective against the B.1.1.7 variant, it’s absolutely critical for Iowans to get the vaccine when one is made available to them. As viruses are known to change a bit over time and variants can sometimes be more easily transmissible, reaching herd immunity will be very important in reducing virus activity,” said Dr. Caitlin Pedati, State Medical Director and Epidemiologist.