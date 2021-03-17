Scott County health officials: We're ready to vaccinate more, so long as supply is there

Scott County Health Department officials said crucial infrastructure was in place after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday all residents of the state over the age of 18 would be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting April 5.

"We heard the exact timing of the expansion at the same time as anyone else — but we knew the expansion was on the way," Scott County Health Department Interim Director Amy Thoreson said. "If the doses are made available to the state and to the county, I'm confident we can put the vaccine in the arms of Scott County residents."

Thoreson pointed to a "resource-rich community" that includes Genesis Health System, UnityPoint Health-Trinity and Hy-Vee, among others, and a public vaccination clinic at the former Sears store in NorthPark Mall capable of vaccinating 1,000 people a day.

"There can be more expansion in terms of pharmacies," Thoreson said. "Right now, Main at Locust does vaccinations when the doses are in supply.

"When the vaccines are made available to other retail pharmacies, more people will get the opportunity to get vaccinated. We don't know when that will happen, however."