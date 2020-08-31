Scott County sees 35 new COVID cases, Iowa's reproduction rate 3rd highest in U.S.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Scott County Health officials confirmed 35 new positive COVID-19 cases Monday and new numbers charting Iowa's reproduction rate suggests the state will see larger increases.

Iowa's rate COVID-19 reproduction rate — the average number of people infected by a person previously infected — stands at 1.25. A reproduction number below 1.0 represents no spread, and any number over 1.0 indicates spread.

According to Rt.live, which charts the reproduction rate in every state, Iowa has the third-highest rate of reproduction in the country — trailing only South Dakota and North Dakota. Illinois checked in with reproduction rate of 1.01.

Scott County officials said the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 2,219. The death toll remained at 21.

According to the Iowa coronavirus website, the 612 new cases confirmed Monday raised the state's total to 64,820. Throughout the state 1,116 deaths have been determined to be related to COVID-19.

Rock Island health officials said 28 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Monday, putting the county's total at 2,247. The death toll remained at 60.