Scott County sees 35 new COVID cases, Iowa's reproduction rate 3rd highest in U.S.

Scott County Health officials confirmed 35 new positive COVID-19 cases Monday and new numbers charting Iowa's reproduction rate suggests the state will see larger increases.
Iowa's rate COVID-19 reproduction rate — the average number of people infected by a person previously infected — stands at 1.25. A reproduction number below 1.0 represents no spread, and any number over 1.0 indicates spread.
According to Rt.live, which charts the reproduction rate in every state, Iowa has the third-highest rate of reproduction in the country — trailing only South Dakota and North Dakota. Illinois checked in with reproduction rate of 1.01.
Scott County officials said the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 2,219. The death toll remained at 21.
According to the Iowa coronavirus website, the 612 new cases confirmed Monday raised the state's total to 64,820. Throughout the state 1,116 deaths have been determined to be related to COVID-19.
Rock Island health officials said 28 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Monday, putting the county's total at 2,247. The death toll remained at 60.
Illinois officials said the 1,668 cases confirmed Monday put the state's total at 235,023. A total of 8,026 have died of COVID-19-related causes throughout the state.
Rock Island County Health officials released final testing numbers from the temporary mobile COVID-19 testing open from Aug. 19 to Aug. 30. In all 2,184 were tested at the TaxSlayer test site.
A mobile testing site at the Mercer County Health Department opened Monday and will be available through Sept. 3 at the Mercer County Health Department, 305 NW 7th St., Aledo. Hours at 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Henry and Stark County Health Department announced a cumulative total of 462 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Henry County and another 24 confirmed cases in Stark County.
