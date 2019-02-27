Grant applications now are available for the Scott County Regional Authority's spring 2019 grant cycle.
Online applications are for programs or projects to be completed between June 1, 2019, and May 31, 2020. Awards will be announced in late May.
The regional authority, which holds the gaming license to the Isle Casino, Bettendorf, distributes funds from gaming receipts twice a year to area groups to fund project requests. Any nonprofit organization, government organization or education institution can apply.
Applicants must have a local office, a local corporate board of directors, incorporated in the state of Iowa or chartered by the U.S. government and serve residents of Scott County.
Qualifying organizations may access an application at ScottCountyRegionalAuthority.com. Applications must be submitted by 11:45p.m. April 1.
For more information, email SCRAIOWA@aol.com or call 563-344-2626.