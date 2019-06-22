Family members of a man who reportedly fell into the Mississippi River from the Hampton, Illinois, side of Lock and Dam 14 comfort one another Saturday afternoon. Authorities said the call for a man in the water was received at 4:24 p.m.
Rescue crews from Bettendorf, East Moline, Conservation Police and Illinois State Police search the Mississippi River near Lock and Dam 14 after a man fell into the river from the dam on the Hampton, Illinois, side of the river.
