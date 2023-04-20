A second teenager has been arrested in connection to the murder of 17-year-old Danny Taylor.

Napoleon Jackson, 16, was arrested in Newton, Iowa, Wednesday.

He will be tried as an adult and is being charged with first-degree murder, home invasion and aggravated battery. He is currently waiting extradition back to Illinois.

An unnamed 15-year-old was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder and home invasion in the killing of Taylor. Illinois law dictates all juveniles 15 and younger be charged in juvenile court.

As previously reported, the Rock Island Sheriff's Department said it was called Friday, April 14, at 12:44 a.m. to a home in rural Milan, where officers found the 17-year-old Taylor "with multiple gunshot wounds." Life-saving measures were unsuccessful, and the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Initial information gathered suggests that a confrontation occurred inside the residence," according to a news release from the sheriff's department. "Several gunshots were fired during this incident, including the round that is believed to have struck the victim.

"Suspects fled the scene."

The news release said a 15-year-old with gunshot wounds was taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity in Rock Island at 1:04 a.m. The teen was later transferred to OSF St. Francis in Peoria before being taken to the Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Facility in Galesburg.