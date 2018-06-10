The bi-state Muddy Mississippi Mutt March II will be Saturday, Sept. 29, in conjunction with the two-day Midwest River Fest Sept. 29-30.
The Mutt March will cross the Mississippi River from Clinton, Iowa, to Fulton, Illinois, with proceeds benefiting Midwest Pets for Life, a non-profit animal welfare organization.
The 1.6-mile dog-and-human march will begin at 10 a.m. in Fulton and cross the Highway 136 bridge that spans the Mississippi River and end in the Lyons District in Clinton.
The bridge will be closed to all motor vehicles and other traffic at 10 a.m. that day, and will re-open after the last event participant has crossed. The main bridge span will not be open to spectators, but onlookers can cheer on participants from a footpath that runs along the north side of the bridge.
Leashes for dogs are required, with a maximum length of six feet.
Parking is available at the Clinton Municipal Swimming Pool in Clinton. Shuttles will transport participants, including dogs, to the starting line at the Second Reformed Church parking lot, 703 14th Ave., Fulton.
The march will proceed west on 13th Avenue in Fulton to 4th Street and turn south to cross the Mississippi via the Highway 136 bridge, continuing north to the Lyons District in Clinton. Once they are in Clinton, participants will be shuttled to the festival on the Clinton Riverfront by the band shell.
Costumes and floats are encouraged, but not mandatory.
The march will kick off two days of festivities that will include live music from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday.
At a Free Acts Tent, performers will showcase their talents from 11:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday.
A highlight of the event will be Canines in the Clouds, performing a variety of stunts and tricks including lure chasing, dock diving, Frisbee throwing and more. The group will perform three shows each day at the event.
Vendors of all kinds and several animal welfare groups will have displays and booths at the venue. Agility and obedience demonstrations will be featured.
For more information, visit www.midwestpetsforlife.org. Early packet pickup and late registration for the Mutt March will be available at the Clinton Riverfront Band Shell from 5-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28.
There will be no late registration Saturday. To guarantee a goodie bag and t-shirt, participants must be signed up by Aug. 31.
The first 200 dogs will receive a collar tag and treat bag. All participants must provide actual certificate of rabies vaccination at the time of registration to participate. The rabies tag alone is not sufficient.
Midwest Pets For Life provides pet-retention programs, services and education. For more information, visit www.midwestpetsforlife.org or call 563-249-2206 or 563-243-3106.