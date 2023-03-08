Without the dashcam video, the story might be less believable.

Extensive damage to sections of fence, lawn and headstones over the weekend at City Cemetery — Davenport's oldest — suggested vandals or a drunk driver struck. It was neither.

Here's what happened: A driver with JBA Towing in Davenport was hauling a white Toyota Highlander from a no-parking zone. The SUV was attached to a dolly on the tow truck with its front end facing backwards.

As the driver was coming down Rockingham Road, he hit a bump, which caused the dolly to buckle and break, releasing the Highlander's two front tires.

The SUV broke free of the tow truck, careening back-end first across Rockingham and through portions of the City Cemetery fence.

Terry Weipert, owner of JBA Towing, said his driver called him immediately to explain what happened and a police report was filed. The SUV was recovered from the cemetery, taken to the tow lot, and an insurance claim was filed Monday.

The cemetery at 1625 Rockingham Road is the oldest existing in Davenport with graves dating to the 1840s.

The damage was discovered Sunday by Kory Darnall, a member of the Davenport City Cemetery Partnership, a volunteer group that helps the city's parks and recreation department with projects at the historic cemetery.

Fortunately, Darnall said, the vehicle missed a stone pillar with a Frank Lloyd Wright-style urn at the top, which was regarded an important city installation several years ago. And the headstones were dislodged, not broken, meaning they can be reset.

Weipert said JBA Towing will pay for the damage at the cemetery, which amounted to $400 to reset the headstones and about $350 for each of three fence panels.