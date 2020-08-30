 Skip to main content
Semi bursts into flames on Interstate 80 near Walcott
Semi bursts into flames on Interstate 80 near Walcott

Emergency responders are redirecting traffic after a crash near Walcott shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday.

The crash involves a semi that burst into flame on Interstate 80 near Mile Marker 284. The driver is reported to be out of the vehicle.

This story will be updated.

