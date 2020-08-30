Semi bursts into flames on Interstate 80 near Walcott

Return to homepage ×
Emergency responders are redirecting traffic after a crash near Walcott shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday.
The crash involves a semi that burst into flame on Interstate 80 near Mile Marker 284. The driver is reported to be out of the vehicle.
This story will be updated.
