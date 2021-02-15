Seniors can get help with COVID-19 vaccination appointments

Bill Horrell didn't stay home Monday in celebration of Presidents Day.

The resource development coordinator for Alternatives, Horrell spent the day answering the phone and trying to help Rock Island County's seniors set up COVID-19 vaccinations.

Monday was the first day Alternatives started taking calls from adults ages 65 or older who do not have the ability to register online for the vaccine

The Alternatives’ Vaccine Support Center will provide answers to questions, help book appointments if available, and/or add names to waiting lists to be registered when appointments are available. The Rock Island County Health Department said it plans to designate some vaccine slots for these individuals each week.

"We are in the process of hiring temporary employees and we have some people off, so I decided to stay and answer the phone," Horrell said a few hours after Alternative's Vaccine Support Line opened for the first time at 9 a.m. Monday. "We have not been overwhelmed — which is a good thing. The calls have been steady, but have been able to handle the volume so far."

Funding from the Quad Cities Community Foundation Disaster Recovery Fund and The Moline Foundation made the support center and toll-free number possible.