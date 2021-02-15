Seniors can get help with COVID-19 vaccination appointments

Bill Horrell didn't stay home Monday in celebration of Presidents Day.
The resource development coordinator for Alternatives, Horrell spent the day answering the phone and trying to help Rock Island County's seniors set up COVID-19 vaccinations.
Monday was the first day Alternatives started taking calls from adults ages 65 or older who do not have the ability to register online for the vaccine
The Alternatives’ Vaccine Support Center will provide answers to questions, help book appointments if available, and/or add names to waiting lists to be registered when appointments are available. The Rock Island County Health Department said it plans to designate some vaccine slots for these individuals each week.
"We are in the process of hiring temporary employees and we have some people off, so I decided to stay and answer the phone," Horrell said a few hours after Alternative's Vaccine Support Line opened for the first time at 9 a.m. Monday. "We have not been overwhelmed — which is a good thing. The calls have been steady, but have been able to handle the volume so far."
Funding from the Quad Cities Community Foundation Disaster Recovery Fund and The Moline Foundation made the support center and toll-free number possible.
The toll-free number is 1-833-382-1314. The number will be open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Alternatives will work with area human-service agencies to broaden the support to targeted neighborhoods and communities, working with the Quad-Cities Open Network for a centralized system to collect information and get as many people registered as soon as appointments become available.
COVID-19, by the numbers
New-case counts stayed low in Scott and Iowa at the start of the week, as Iowa health officials reported 18 new COVID-19 cases Monday in Scott County. The total number of cases in county since the start of the pandemic is 16,752.
Scott County's death toll remained 196.
Iowa Department of Public Health reported 336 new cases across the state Monday, pushing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 329,455. The virus has been linked to 5,237 deaths since last March.
Rock Island County health officials did not report any COVID-19 numbers Monday, because of the President's Day holiday.
Henry and Stark counties Health Department confirmed 4,274 total cases in Henry County since the start of the pandemic and 528 cases in Stark County, as of Monday. The latest seven-day rolling test positivity rate in both counties is fluctuating wildly — 11.2% for Henry County and 16.7% for Stark County.
As late as last week, Henry County's rate was under 4%.
Illinois health officials reported 1,420 new cases Monday, putting the state's total number of confirmed cases at 1,163,574. The state says 20,002 deaths have been linked to COVID-19, the first time the death toll has surpassed 20,000.
Vaccination rates
The vaccination rates in Scott County and Rock Island County remained above 2.0% at the start of the week.
According to numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health, 13,717 vaccinations have been initiated and 5,568 two-dose cycles have been completed. Scott County's vaccination rate is 3.21%.
Last Wednesday, Scott County's vaccination rate was 2.02%.
Iowa health officials reported 123,131 state residents have completed the two-dose cycle. As of Monday, 467,798 vaccinations have been started in the state.
Last Wednesday, Illinois health officials pegged Rock Island County's vaccination rate at 2.57%. The rate slipped to 2.24% Monday, as Illinois health officials reported the county has 3,213 residents who have completed the two-dose cycle.
According to the state's report, 16,594 doses have been administered in Rock Island County.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said 1,823,208 doses have been administered in the state. The vaccination rate is 3.32%.
Vaccine availability in Scott County
Vaccination for people over the age of 65 will be conducted by UnityPoint-Trinity, Genesis Health Systems, or the Community Health Clinic. These providers will contact patients directly to set up vaccination appointments.
Clinics for first responders and those working in child care and education will be privately scheduled through the Scott County Health Department working with employers, schools, various agencies and the Department of Human Services.
- Main and Locust Pharmacy will offer COVID-19 vaccinations when doses are available. You can check for scheduling at: mainatlocust.com/coronavirus
- HyVee has started administering some COVID-19 vaccines at various locations throughout both sides of the Q-C. Those seeking the vaccine can start at: hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy/covid-vaccine
- Walgreens is another source for COVID-19 as supplies are increased. You must have an appointment made online at: walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19?ban=covid_vaccine_landing_schedule
Seniors without a primary care provider, outside one of three administering vaccines, or unable to sign-up online with a retail provider in Scott County should contact CASI for assistance at 563-386-7477.
Vaccine availability in Rock Island County
To sign-up for a Rock Island County Health Department vaccination clinic, go to the health department's Facebook or richd.org.
The links go live at 10 a.m. every Friday to schedule first-dose appointments. The link for scheduling second doses goes live at 11 a.m. every Thursday.
Public vaccination clinics are held every Tuesday at the Greater Q-C Auto Auction in Milan, or when the weather is bad at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
Any Rock Island county resident ages 65 or older who does not have access to the internet or who is having trouble signing up can call Alternatives for Older Adults at 833-382-1314 to get help scheduling a vaccination. The Vaccination Support Line is available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco and Walgreens all offer vaccines when supplies are available. Follow the links below to find a store near you offering vaccines. The vaccines are for people in Phase 1A and Phase 1B.
- Hy-Vee: hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy/covid-vaccine-consent
- Walgreens: walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19
- Jewel-Osco: albertsons.com/covidclinic