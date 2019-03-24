Passengers rescued from the Viking Sky cruise ship are helped from a helicopter in Hustadvika, Norway, Saturday March 23, 2019. A cruise ship with engine problems sent a mayday call off Norway's western coast on Saturday, then began evacuating its 1,300 passengers and crew amid stormy seas and heavy winds in a high-risk helicopter rescue operation. (Odd Roar Lange/NTB Scanpix via AP)
In this image taken from video made available by CHC helicopters, helicopters fly over the cruise ship Viking Sky after it sent out a Mayday signal because of engine failure in windy conditions off the west coast of Norway, Saturday March 23, 2019. A cruise ship with engine problems sent a mayday call off Norway's western coast on Saturday, then began evacuating its 1,300 passengers and crew amid stormy seas and heavy winds in a high-risk helicopter rescue operation. (CHC helicopters via AP)
Odd Roar Lange
Odd Roar Lange
Odd Roar Lange
The cruise ship Viking Sky lays at anchor in heavy seas, after it sent out a Mayday signal because of engine failure in windy conditions, near Hustadvika, off the west coast of Norway, Saturday.
AP
Odd Roar Lange
Rune Stoltz Bertinussen
Several Quad-Citians, including a group from Rock Island-based Picture Perfect Travel, were aboard the disabled cruise ship that was stranded off Norway's western coast this past weekend.
More than 475 passengers -- including Quad-Citians Rich and Dina Janik --were airlifted to safety last Saturday from the Viking Sky. Five helicopters working in the dark took passengers from the tossing ship to safety, freeing them from wind gusts up to 43 miles-per hour and waves over 26 feet.
The Janiks caught a flight to Oslo, Norway, Sunday and on Monday will take a flight from Oslo to Copenhagen, Denmark, and from Copenhagen to Chicago.
"They are safe, but were taken to a different (rescue) mall than who they were traveling with,'' the Janik's daughter, Cheryl Carpita, confirmed. "They were unsure as to who from their group was where (after the rescue).''
Reports state Some 17 people were hospitalized with injuries. Photos posted on social media showed the ship listing from side to side, tile falling from ceiling and furniture rolling violently into walls.
After a harrowing Saturday, the Viking Sky -- with the remaining passengers and crew -- made its way to Molde harbor, western Norway, after a harrowing 20-plus hours at sea.
The Viking Sky was on a 12-day trip that began March 14 in the western Norwegian city of Bergen, according to the cruisemapper.com website.
The ship was visiting the Norwegian towns and cities of Narvik, Alta, Tromso, Bodo and Stavanger before its scheduled arrival Tuesday in the British port of Tilbury on the River Thames.