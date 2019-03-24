Try 3 months for $3

Several Quad-Citians, including a group from Rock Island-based Picture Perfect Travel, were aboard the disabled cruise ship that was stranded off Norway's western coast this past weekend.

More than 475 passengers -- including Quad-Citians Rich and Dina Janik --were airlifted to safety last Saturday from the Viking Sky. Five helicopters working in the dark took passengers from the tossing ship to safety, freeing them from wind gusts up to 43 miles-per hour and waves over 26 feet.

The Janiks caught a flight to Oslo, Norway, Sunday and on Monday will take a flight from Oslo to Copenhagen, Denmark, and from Copenhagen to Chicago.

"They are safe, but were taken to a different (rescue) mall than who they were traveling with,'' the Janik's daughter, Cheryl Carpita, confirmed. "They were unsure as to who from their group was where (after the rescue).''

Reports state Some 17 people were hospitalized with injuries. Photos posted on social media showed the ship listing from side to side, tile falling from ceiling and furniture rolling violently into walls.

After a harrowing Saturday, the Viking Sky -- with the remaining passengers and crew -- made its way to Molde harbor, western Norway, after a harrowing 20-plus hours at sea.

The Viking Sky was on a 12-day trip that began March 14 in the western Norwegian city of Bergen, according to the cruisemapper.com website.

The ship was visiting the Norwegian towns and cities of Narvik, Alta, Tromso, Bodo and Stavanger before its scheduled arrival Tuesday in the British port of Tilbury on the River Thames.

 

