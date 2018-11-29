A fixture of City Hall for 20 years who was regarded as a mentor and friend by her council colleagues, Bettendorf Alderwoman Debe LaMar died Thursday morning after she had long been ill with cancer, according to city officials. She was 61.
Fellow council members remembered LaMar as passionate, funny, clever, tough and fiercely dedicated to her job in local government. They also described her as someone who fought to enhance the lives of the residents she represented, unafraid to make her positions known on the various policies discussed in the City Hall chambers – from replacing alleyways to bringing festivals downtown to getting more funding for city parks.
“She was the glue that kept council together on difficult issues,” Mayor Bob Gallagher said Thursday. “She represented not only her ward but her city with dignity and respect … she will be sorely missed.”
LaMar, who prided herself as a lifelong Bettendorfer, was first elected to represent the city’s 3rd Ward in 1998, making her the longest-serving member among the council’s current composition. For the last seven years, she also was the mayor pro-tem, a position typically granted to the most senior council member.
Alderwoman Lisa Brown, at-large, first met LaMar when LaMar was elected and Brown was on the city’s parks and recreation board. Up until LaMar’s death, they sat beside one another on the council bench, where “a lot of good memories” were formed, Brown said.
“She was somebody that always had a smile on her face,” Brown said. “That’s something about Debe: She was always positive – positive and smiling.”
City Hall colleagues said LaMar's positive attitude remained despite her cancer diagnosis several months ago. She was determined to overcome her illness, they said, and sought to fulfill her duties as a city leader until the end.
“We kind of knew it was coming, but it was still very devastating, very sad,” said Alderman Greg Adamson, 4th Ward. “… We were just always hopeful she would pull through.”
On the city council, LaMar's was known among colleagues for pursuing ways to boost the city's arts and parks. One of the measures council members say she was most proud of is the splash pad in Lincoln Park, a measure that came to pass roughly a year ago. In August, during one of her final appearances in City Hall, the site was formally dedicated to LaMar.
“I asked for it for so long and for so many years, it almost became a running joke,” LaMar said as she accepted the honors, with a chuckle that quickly led to her fighting back tears. “And so when it did come to fruition, I was just so excited and pleased to see all the kids that utilize it and play in it -- and the difference that it has made in that part of the neighborhood is wonderful. So, thank you very much to everyone who helped."
While she did not always agree with her colleagues on every issue, several recalled she always stayed respectful and thoughtful as policy was debated. Alderman Scott Webster, 5th Ward, said LaMar was the type of person who would do anything for anyone.
“At the same time you did not want to make her angry,” Webster added. “That’s sometimes how you knew you were her friend -- because she’d tell you where to go … she would tell you when you were doing something wrong.”
Webster, who was first elected in 2014, said it was LaMar who inspired him to run in the first place. And she was a mentor he often leaned on when he needed an ear to bend about something going on in the city.
“I’ll oddly probably call her the next time I have a problem because she was always my first call,” Webster said.
“Man, she’s gonna be missed,” he added. “Very much missed.”
LaMar is survived by her son, sister and father. Funeral arrangements were to be announced at a later date, according to the city.