Shed fire in East Moline causes $10k in damage

A shed explosion in East Moline burned hot enough to bust out several windows in the back half of the house at 3701 2nd St. Wednesday night. No one was injured in the fire. Three fire departments, Genesis Medical Center and the East Moline police department responded around 6:35 p.m.  

 GEROLD SHELTON gshelton@qconline.com

EAST MOLINE - No one was injured after a shed caught on fire at 3701 2nd St. at about 6:35 p.m. Wednesday evening, police and fire officials said.

According to a battalion commander from the East Moline Fire Department, damages are estimated at about $10,000. 

On scene, all that remained of the charred shed was one back wall. Windows on the back side of the house were blown out. A golf cart and lawnmowers were visible, and a privacy fence around the shed was heavily damaged. The back of a neighbor's shed appeared to have sustained a small amount of damage as well. 

Smoke could be seen from below the hill against the clear, sunny skies. 

The East Moline Fire Department, Moline Fire Department, Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, Genesis Medical Center ambulance and the East Moline Police department were at the scene. A portion of Kennedy Drive was closed due to the fire. 

