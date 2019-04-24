EAST MOLINE - No one was injured after a shed caught on fire at 3701 2nd St. at about 6:35 p.m. Wednesday evening, police and fire officials said.
According to a battalion commander from the East Moline Fire Department, damages are estimated at about $10,000.
On scene, all that remained of the charred shed was one back wall. Windows on the back side of the house were blown out. A golf cart and lawnmowers were visible, and a privacy fence around the shed was heavily damaged. The back of a neighbor's shed appeared to have sustained a small amount of damage as well.
Smoke could be seen from below the hill against the clear, sunny skies.
The East Moline Fire Department, Moline Fire Department, Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, Genesis Medical Center ambulance and the East Moline Police department were at the scene. A portion of Kennedy Drive was closed due to the fire.