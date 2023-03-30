A man is dead and a woman is in serious condition after a shooting in Moline Thursday morning.

Just after 10 a.m., the Moline Police Department was called to the 900 block of 40th Street for a report of a shooting inside a home. Upon arrival, officers could hear someone inside calling for help.

After forcing entry, a 35-year-old woman was found alive but shot in both legs. Police also found a 55-year-old man who was dead from an apparent gunshot wound. The pair lived together inside the home, a news release confirmed.

The woman was transported to a local hospital where she remains in serious condition. The incident is under investigation by the Moline Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and the Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson.

Moline Police said there is no danger to the public and anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or the Moline Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 309-797-0401.