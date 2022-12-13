 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shooting in Rock Island Monday afternoon leaves one injured

Police lights

Rock Island Police have a victim but no arrest following a shooting Monday afternoon.

Just after 2:30 p.m., police responded to a report of shots fired in the 2500 block of 5 1/2 Avenue. The caller reported the shots came from a white sedan seen leaving the area.

Upon arrival officers spoke with a witness who also heard the gunshots and reportedly saw a group of juveniles dressed in dark clothing and running through yards. Police later found multiple shell casings in an alley nearby.

At about 3 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Trinity Hospital notified police that a 22-year-old man arrived at the emergency room with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the knee. The victim told staff he and a friend were riding in a truck through the 2500 block of 5 1/2 Avenue that afternoon when they heard a pop and realized he had been shot.

The man said he returned to his home, and was later taken to the hospital by a neighbor. The victim could not provide any suspect information.

At this time no arrests have been made and no other injuries or damaged property was found or reported.

