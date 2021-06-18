Silvis Public Library to restart teen programming post-pandemic with help of $3,000 grant

SILVIS – After more than a year and a half without in-person programming because of the pandemic, the Silvis Public Library is using a federal grant to connect young people with nonprofit volunteer organizations.
Silvis Public Library was one of 300 libraries selected to participate in a national initiative by the American Library Association called Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries.
With that comes a $3,000 grant the library is using in part to host a hybrid online and in-person event that aims to connect young people with area nonprofits.
Grant funds are being used to purchase reading resources, Wi-Fi hot spots for virtual attendance, personal protective equipment supplies for the event, and speaker fees, according to a media release.
“We are so proud to be chosen for this amazing opportunity,” said Library Director Amy Fry. “This grant will allow us to connect teens with organizations that have civic service opportunities available. Our goal is to encourage youth community involvement and development of leadership skills.”
The event, called a Community Teen is at 5 p.m. July 27 at the McGehee Center, 1101 4th Avenue, Silvis. According to a news release, nonprofit organizations and speakers will include: The Arc of the Quad Cities Area, Flag Restoration Project, Friends of the Silvis Public Library, Humane Society of Scott County, Mayor Matt Carter, Silvis Lions Club, Silvis Main Street, and Teens for Tomorrow.
It’ll be one of the first teen-focused events the library hosts since the pandemic began, said Youth Services Coordinator ShoShanna Wingert. She added that materials for the event, such as Wi-Fi hot spots and volunteering education posters, will be used much more than just at the event.
The library also has a Teen Advisory Board, made up of teenagers that help the library plan programming and select incoming books. Wingert said she’s looking to fill five officer positions in the group, and looks forward to the group’s first post-pandemic meeting July 13.