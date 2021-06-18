Silvis Public Library to restart teen programming post-pandemic with help of $3,000 grant

SILVIS – After more than a year and a half without in-person programming because of the pandemic, the Silvis Public Library is using a federal grant to connect young people with nonprofit volunteer organizations.

Silvis Public Library was one of 300 libraries selected to participate in a national initiative by the American Library Association called Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries.

With that comes a $3,000 grant the library is using in part to host a hybrid online and in-person event that aims to connect young people with area nonprofits.

Grant funds are being used to purchase reading resources, Wi-Fi hot spots for virtual attendance, personal protective equipment supplies for the event, and speaker fees, according to a media release.

“We are so proud to be chosen for this amazing opportunity,” said Library Director Amy Fry. “This grant will allow us to connect teens with organizations that have civic service opportunities available. Our goal is to encourage youth community involvement and development of leadership skills.”