Silvis restaurants prepare for John Deere Classic weekend

The co-owner of newly opened 11th Hour Bar and Grill, Sam Beciri, saw his Silvis restaurant fill up suddenly on Wednesday as John Deere Classic visitors and volunteers took shelter from the rain on the course.

“They got a little bit of rain, and people just started streaming in here,” he said.

This week marks the return of the John Deere Classic PGA Tournament, which was canceled last year because of COVID-19. With its comeback, the 50th time the tournament has been held there, also brings people who need food and a place to stay.

According to 2019 tournament figures, more than 80,000 people attended the Classic, which generated $31.3 million in direct economic impact to the Quad Cities and another $23 million indirectly.

This weekend is a moderately busy one for Silvis area restaurants, owners near the golf course say, which Beciri has seen working for his family’s other restaurant down the road, Deerfield Family Restaurant.

But, Beciri said, the impact of the Classic is actually spread out over six weeks, when the movers and shakers in the professional golfing world as well as local volunteers come to town to start planning and setting up for the annual event.