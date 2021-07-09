Silvis restaurants prepare for John Deere Classic weekend

The co-owner of newly opened 11th Hour Bar and Grill, Sam Beciri, saw his Silvis restaurant fill up suddenly on Wednesday as John Deere Classic visitors and volunteers took shelter from the rain on the course.
“They got a little bit of rain, and people just started streaming in here,” he said.
This week marks the return of the John Deere Classic PGA Tournament, which was canceled last year because of COVID-19. With its comeback, the 50th time the tournament has been held there, also brings people who need food and a place to stay.
According to 2019 tournament figures, more than 80,000 people attended the Classic, which generated $31.3 million in direct economic impact to the Quad Cities and another $23 million indirectly.
This weekend is a moderately busy one for Silvis area restaurants, owners near the golf course say, which Beciri has seen working for his family’s other restaurant down the road, Deerfield Family Restaurant.
But, Beciri said, the impact of the Classic is actually spread out over six weeks, when the movers and shakers in the professional golfing world as well as local volunteers come to town to start planning and setting up for the annual event.
“It starts at least six weeks prior to this,” he said. “All that people that are working hard, the unsung heroes that put things together before the actual tournament starts. You have those people for weeks, and in the meantime you establish those relationships, so it's a nice time.”
At Tap 22 Grill and Bar, manager Jessica Jacobs added a couple of extra staffers for the weekend, anticipating more patrons from the tournament at night.
She said the tournament isn’t the only big thing the restaurant prepares for, however. Recently, softball tournaments nearby have drawn in whole teams of young kids and their families for tin nachos and for the adults, the rotating 22 beers on draft.
She also helps manage the Egg Parlor in Silvis, which she said has also seen more people in the mornings for breakfast and lunch during Classic week.
The Doc’s Inn in Silvis has scaled back its John Deere Classic-focused events, said General Manager Dylan Kenney, since it’s getting back into the swing of business after vaccination rates have been rising and Illinois relaxed pandemic restrictions.
During the pandemic, the restaurant scaled back its menu in order to trim down the amount of ingredients they had in stock with fewer customers. Now, as people feel more comfortable dining indoors, Kenney said Doc’s, like most food-service places across the Quad-Cities, is facing a shortage of workers.
“We’re just trying to stay nice and easy and steady Eddie and keep with the best recipe for success right now,” Kenney said. “…Keeping it simple, we can focus on consistency, customer satisfaction, speed of service.”
He said they have enough staffers to handle busy nights, but the restaurant wasn’t advertising heavily or making as big of deal out of the Classic as they may have in years past.
The John Deere Classic is a little smaller this year; the course wasn't open to the public on Monday or Tuesday.
CEO and President of Visit Quad Cities Dave Herrell said this would probably factor into the local economic impact numbers, but he pointed out that the 2021 tournament impact would still be significantly larger than in 2020.
Plus, he said, the tournament is important to the Quad-Cities in more ways than just money spent.
"Seeing the smiles on people’s faces and the sense of pride that this event is back," Herrell said. "There’s this real positive vibe and it’s an indescribable feeling."
It certainly is a community event, business owners and city officials told the Quad-City Times. It's so much part of the city's identity — the Silvis water tower is fashioned to look like a golf ball on a green tee.
"The John Deere Classic has become a part of the identity of Silvis," said City Administrator Nevada Lemke. "Everybody has heard of it. It's such a huge event that draws people in from the nation and the world."