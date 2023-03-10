The City of Silvis is now under a boil order following a water main break.

According to a news release from the city, the yellow highlighted areas on the below map are the areas possibly affected. The city does not have a time estimate for how long repairs will take.

As a result, the following businesses were closed Friday:

• Genesis Health Group, Silvis - OB/GYN

• Genesis Health Group, Silvis - Family Practice

• Genesis Health Group, Silvis - Surgical

• Genesis Health Group, Silvis - Pulmonary

• Genesis Health Group, Silvis - Pediatrics

Earlier this week, Moline city officials announced they had successfully connected their water system to Silvis. Thursday, a major failure in the Silvis waster system was discovered, specifically in the piping at the intersection of 14th Street and Crosstown Avenue. The leak resulted in a decreased water pressure for some customers.

Moline spokesman Tory Brecht said in an email the leak was unrelated to the transition to Moline water, but instead the result of Silvis restoring use of its water tower, which provides increased pressure in the system, that caused the leak.

As previously reported, Moline began supplying water to Silvis on Wednesday— a project that came to fruition after two years of discussion. In a news release issued Thursday, Brecht said Silvis residents should be experiencing better water pressure from their taps, while Moline residents will see more stable, and perhaps lower water rates, going forward.

Silvis has long struggled with low water pressure issues using its existing wells, Brecht said. Moline has reserve capacity in its system, which treats and distributes water from the Mississippi River. Moline began discussing sharing excess capacity with Silvis officials in November 2021 and in February 2022 made a formal proposal to connect the two water systems.