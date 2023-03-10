Public work crews in Silvis have repaired a broken water main but much of the city will remain under a boil order for at least 24 hours.

There is no time estimate for when the boil order will be lifted but the city will send out an update when it is lifted.

Residents may notice a little but lower water pressure this weekend but it is temporary.

For about a year and a half, the water main that broke has had low water pressure and was due in part because Silvis had not been using the water tower.

John Winters, Silvis emergency management director and fire chief, wrote in the update that when they switched to Moline water on Wednesday, they began using the water tower again. Due to the elevation of the tower, the water pressure naturally increased which could of lead to the break.

"This break was in no way caused by the water that the city receives from Moline," Winters wrote.

As a result of the break, the following businesses were closed Friday:

• Genesis Health Group, Silvis - OB/GYN

• Genesis Health Group, Silvis - Family Practice

• Genesis Health Group, Silvis - Surgical

• Genesis Health Group, Silvis - Pulmonary

• Genesis Health Group, Silvis - Pediatrics

Earlier this week, Moline city officials announced they had successfully connected their water system to Silvis. Thursday, a major failure in the Silvis waster system was discovered, specifically in the piping at the intersection of 14th Street and Crosstown Avenue. The leak resulted in a decreased water pressure for some customers.

Moline spokesman Tory Brecht said in an email the leak was unrelated to the transition to Moline water, but instead the result of Silvis restoring use of its water tower, which provides increased pressure in the system.

As previously reported, Moline began supplying water to Silvis on Wednesday— a service that is being provided after two years of discussion. Silvis residents should be experiencing better water pressure from their taps, while Moline residents will see more stable, and perhaps lower water rates, Brecht said in a statement.

Silvis has long struggled with low water pressure issues using its existing wells, Brecht said. Moline has reserve capacity in its system, which treats and distributes water from the Mississippi River. Moline began discussing sharing excess capacity with Silvis officials in November 2021 and in February 2022 made a formal proposal to connect the two water systems.