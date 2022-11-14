Snow showers could drop three inches in the Quad-Cities

Snow is in the forecast. Scrapers, shovels and salt just may be in order.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service's Quad-Cities office in Davenport expected snow showers to start around 3 a.m. Tuesday, with snow throughout the rest of the day.

The NWS issued a winter weather advisory in effect from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, with accumulations reaching 1-3 inches.

"The main reason we issued the advisory is it is the first snowfall of the season and it is expected to start before sunrise Tuesday," NWS meteorologist Andy Ervin said Monday. "People will be making their commute in the morning and, at least before the sun rises, they should be prepared for the possible of snow on the roads and to slow down and use caution.

"As the day progresses, the snow is expected to fall intermittently and will mainly accumulate in grassy areas and higher elevations."

The snow is expected to last through Wednesday.

"We have a complete aisle of shovels ready to go and 20 pallets of everything from pet-safe ice melt to rock salt," said Tim DeWaele, a manager at Handy True Value Hardware at 1435 30th St. in Rock Island.

"We've been buying shovels for about the last three months to make sure we had stock."

Lots of shovels and ice melt were in stock Monday afternoon at Hayman's West Side Ace Hardware at 1716 W. 4th St. in Davenport.

"They are right at the front door as people come in," store employee Joe Rock said. "People have already started buying them.

DeWaele said the shovels were selling Monday, "but not flying off the shelf."

"They really start selling when the snow starts flying," DeWaele said. "I think people wait for reality to set in."