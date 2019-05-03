The 66th annual Beaux Arts spring art fair is being held on Saturday and Sunday, May 11 and 12, (Mother’s Day weekend) at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., instead of is usual location at the Figge Art Museum, due to recent flooding.
The free art fair will be held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 to 4 Sunday, featuring over 120 artists, food vendors, and music. The Beaux Arts Committee will give away “Beaux Bucks” to spend on art at the fair from Channel 8 Trivia on their 11 a.m. newscast starting Monday, May 6. Follow the fair on Facebook for a Mother’s Day “Beaux Bucks” giveaway to 25 lucky moms.
“Although the Figge is still high and dry, we needed to be cognizant of the parking and street closures in that area,” committee member Cathy Bodine said Friday. “Allowing thousands of visitors to an already difficult parking and traffic problem, the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds graciously offered their grounds with ample parking for both artists and our customers.”
The Beaux Arts Fair donates all profits to the Figge Art Museum to help fund exhibitions and educational programs. Regular operations and admission at the Figge remain unchanged. Admission will be free from Mother's Day, May 12, to May 19.
Due to flooding on River Drive, the first Freight House Farmers Market of the season this weekend also is moving -- to the Scott County Administration Building, at 4th Street and Western Avenue, Davenport. The hours are Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sunday 10 to 2.
Kyle Carter, executive director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership, said Friday that the River Music Experience's annual Live @ Five outdoor concert series at its courtyard is expected to kick off as usual on June 1 through the summer. There were no changes reported yet to other annual outdoor events downtown, he noted.