 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spring Valley Village gets funding from state of Illinois
topical

Spring Valley Village gets funding from state of Illinois

{{featured_button_text}}

An affordable housing project in Moline will get a boost from the state.

The Illinois Housing Development Authority Board announced Friday it would award $40,233,959 statewide to finance the development of new permanent supportive housing across the state.

The money will go toward building seven new rental communities with 163 units of affordable housing, with supporting services for vulnerable households.

Spring Valley Village, a Moline Housing Authority property, will build 18 units in one apartment building and one duplex on two sites. They will be set aside for low- and very low-income households and have access to supportive services provided by the authority’s Family Self-Sufficiency Program, Youth Service Bureau of Rock Island County, Safer Foundation and Bethany for Children & Families.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Jan. 16

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News