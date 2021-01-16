Spring Valley Village gets funding from state of Illinois

An affordable housing project in Moline will get a boost from the state.

The Illinois Housing Development Authority Board announced Friday it would award $40,233,959 statewide to finance the development of new permanent supportive housing across the state.

The money will go toward building seven new rental communities with 163 units of affordable housing, with supporting services for vulnerable households.

Spring Valley Village, a Moline Housing Authority property, will build 18 units in one apartment building and one duplex on two sites. They will be set aside for low- and very low-income households and have access to supportive services provided by the authority’s Family Self-Sufficiency Program, Youth Service Bureau of Rock Island County, Safer Foundation and Bethany for Children & Families.

