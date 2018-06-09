Sr. Cecelia Vandeberg, CHM, celebrates 100 years
The Congregation of the Humility of Mary will celebrate the 100th birthday of Sr. Cecelia Vandeberg, CHM, on June 26.
She may receive cards and letters at Humility of Mary Center, 820 W. Central Park Ave. Davenport, IA 52804.
Mary Ann Vandeberg grew up on a farm in Epping, North Dakota, the youngest of three children of Leona (Benoit) and John Godfrey Vandeberg. Later, because of drought conditions, the family moved to Great Falls, Montana.
There she attended St. Mary’s Institute for one year before graduating. It was during that year of school that she met the Sisters of Humility and was inspired to live a religious life.
She worked for a year before entering the Congregation of the Humility of Mary in 1936, received the habit and her name in religion, Mary Cecelia, in 1937 and made first vows in 1938.
Because Vandeberg could play the piano, she was sent to Siena Heights College in Adrian, Michigan, where she earned a bachelor's degree in music. She graduated magna cum laudae in the summer of 1941.
Her life-long ministry of music included teaching classroom music, directing choirs and giving music lessons until 1988. With the exception of teaching at St. Pius in Rock Island from 1959-1966, all of her ministry was in Montana, including teaching in Great Falls at St. Mary (1941-59), St. Peter & Paul (1969-73), and Our Lady of Lourdes (1973-88) and in Lewistown at St. Leo (1966-68).
She always interested in updating her music education and skills. In 1981, she was accepted as a reviewer of music tapes, books and other audio-visual material for “Modern Liturgy” and “Worship Times.” She also contributed regular columns to various publications.
After retiring from the classroom, Vandeberg pursued many different activities. She signed a contract to work in pastoral care at Benefis Hospital in Great Falls, and also volunteered to teach adults to read in the REACH program. She also worked at Our Lady of Lourdes parish, where she was a catechist, choir director and communion minister. Eventually she discontinued teaching and directing the choir but continued playing the organ for several years.
When the Great Falls/Billings diocese was involved in the RENEW program for parishes, she composed the words and music for a hymn to be sung in celebration of that program.
In 2012 she moved to the Humility of Mary Center in Davenport, the home base of the Congregation of the Humility of Mary. She is a member of the Legion of Mary group and visits nursing-home residents on Friday afternoons.
Spaghetti dinner is fundraiser for Quad-Cities Interfaith
Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad-Cities invites the public to a spaghetti dinner fundraiser for Quad-Cities Interfaith 4-7 p.m. Friday, June 15, at the church, 2930 W. Locust St., Davenport, across from the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.
Cost is $10 per plate, including salad and bread. Desserts and beverages will be available for an extra $1 each. Guests can dine in the social hall or call ahead to place a take-out order at 563-324-8281 or stop by for take-out.