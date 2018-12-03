St. Ambrose University will soon begin offering an accelerated bachelor’s in nursing degree (BSN) for prospective students looking for a career change. Registration is now open for fall 2019 courses.
The program allows those with a bachelor’s in another field to earn their nursing degree in as few as 16 months. It is intended to appeal to professionals who may have other obligations while pursuing the program, as the courses — including required clinicals — are held after 3 p.m.
“The unique aspects of this track are that it is delivered in the evening hours and tailored for students with demonstrated academic success,” Department of Nursing Chair Kathy Andresen said in a press release. “This shortened time to complete also allows students to sit for national boards and launch their nursing career in an abbreviated time frame.”
The accelerated BSN program has the same requirements, including prerequisites, as the traditional BSN degree.