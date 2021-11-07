St. Ambrose leaf-raking a help for 84 neighboring homes

Hundreds of St. Ambrose students, faculty, and staff raked neighborhood yards, trimmed bushes, and cleaned gardens as part of an annual “Bee the Difference Day” on Sunday.
Davenport resident, Mary Ohland, 70, has lived nearby the home to the fighting bees for 17 years, and for the last several, she’s looked forward to cleaning up her yard with the help of a few St. Ambrose students.
Nerve damage in her feet and a recent back surgery means she can’t always do the things she used to, she said, and it’s a help for a day to have a few people rake her leaves and get the yard ready for winter.
“If I can have someone rake my yard and get it ready for winter, that really helps me,” Ohland said.
Ohland retired four years ago from the career center at St. Ambrose, and graduated with an English degree there in 2008, she said.
An unusually warm, sunny autumn day with temperatures into the high 60s, St. Ambrose students were out in just long-sleeve t-shirts, coats sitting by the steps of houses or tied around their waists. Though lots of leaves scattered across yards, many trees hung on to their leaves, promising a need for another round of leaf raking.
Miranda Neal, a junior nursing student at St. Ambrose who was raking Ohland’s back yard, said studying nursing and caregiving gave her and her classmates a greater understanding of how many people need extra help doing outdoor work or have difficulty doing chores like yard raking on their own.
“That makes it extra special,” Neal said.
Neal was one of more than 330 students, faculty, and staff that cleaned up lawns of 84 nearby homes on Sunday, an annual tradition organized by the Student Government Association since 2006 with the exception of last fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sunday Combs, 72, a Davenport resident who lives near the school, used to do all the yard work herself. She’s lived at her home for 28 years, and recently had three trees in her yard taken out.
“I just couldn’t keep up with them,” Combs said.
Now, she appreciates the help from the St. Ambrose crew, and bakes cookies for her leaf rakers to show it.
“I don’t know what I would do without them,” she said with a laugh.
Meeting neighbors
After about 45 minutes of leaf raking, the St. Ambrose men’s LaCrosse team sat and chatted with Henry and Bev Sobaski. The couple had put out popcorn, apples, and dessert breads for the crew, and asked about how the team was doing and what their workout regimen was like.
The Sobaskis had three sons, Bev Sobaski said, and visiting with the team invoked a familiar scene.
Sabreena Hartman, a St. Ambrose nursing student, trimmed shrubbery along the side of an ornate pond and garden at the home of Vicki Carradus.