St. Ambrose University Campus Ministry, Veterans Services and the history department will recognize the 100th anniversary of World War I Armistice on Monday, Nov. 12, with a community-wide celebration and recognition ceremony.
The event begins at 12:30 p.m., following the noon Mass in Christ the King Chapel.
The Rev. Thomas Hennen will preside over the ceremony. Speakers include George Eaton, United States Army Sustainment Command (ASC) historian, and the Rev. George McDaniel, who will share the historical context of the war as it relates to the university.
The centennial recognizes the day in 1918 when the armistice was signed between the allies and Germany to cease hostilities on the western front of World War I. During the event, the chapel bell will toll 16 times to recognize the 16 million people who died in the war.
St. Ambrose University student Rachel Wiedman will sound Taps.
The free event is open to the public.
Eaton has served as the ASC historian since February 2002. The ASC is a global logistics provider with an element on every Army post including the United States, Germany, Italy, South Korea, Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait, and Qatar. In this role, Eaton has spent almost 12 months preserving documents and collecting oral history in Iraq, Kuwait, Afghanistan and other locations in Southwest Asia.
Eaton also serves as the Rock Island Arsenal historian, a position in which he shares the local Army story and history with the community and island employees, and develops commemoration events.