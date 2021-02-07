16.6 million visit Iowa’s state parks in 2020; Lake Manawa, Gull Point top the list

Lake Manawa State Park offers beach activities, fishing and hiking, according to the Iowa DNR website. The Dream Playground, constructed in 2018, is the largest American Disabilities Act accessible playground in Iowa at 18,000 square feet, according to the Iowa DNR.

How do state leaders know the number of visitors?

They are an estimate, DNR Director of Communications Alex Murphy wrote in an email to IowaWatch. Some parks use car counters while others look at camping and rental use. Weather, events, construction and visual observations also go into the estimate, Murphy said.

“Even during the winter, I think it’s just beautiful out here,” Lacroix said.

Egan said she hopes the Iowa DNR will add camping to Lake Manawa.

Lacroix said her summer included many boat rides on Lake Manawa with friends and family. The frozen lake and snow-covered ground make her and Egan’s January visits to Lake Manawa much different from the days of the park’s highest visitation over the summer.

Gull Point State Park, located in the Iowa Great Lakes region, saw the second-most visitors, 1.6 million, in 2020. The lake-side park offers camping, fishing and 1.5 miles of self-guided trails for hiking.

