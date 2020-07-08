A roundup of campaign news items of interest

BRAVERY: Former Illinois U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh, who briefly challenged Donald Trump’s Republican renomination, is launching The Bravery Project https://thebraveryproject.com/ to help defeat the president’s bid for reelection.

“The fight to defeat Donald Trump is more important than ever,” Walsh wrote on an email announcing his effort. “We’re working to give voice to regular Americans, not political insiders, because you’re the ones who are going to make a difference in defeating Trump and his enablers this November.”

He’s calling on Americans to get involved in the process by knocking neighbors’ doors or “a promise to share your honest assessment of Trump with other moms in your kids’ playgroup or with other dads in a scouting troop.”

“The point is, we’ve all got to do more than just oppose Trump’s corruption — we need to be out there, in each of our communities, actively getting our friends and family and neighbors involved in this cause,” he said. “It’s going to take all of us.”

$6 MILLION WOMAN: Des Moines businesswoman Theresa Greenfield raised more than $6 million in the second quarter of 2020, the most ever for a Democrat running for Senate in Iowa.