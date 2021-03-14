After year of fighting COVID-19, Iowa nursing homes see hope

Eighty-six-year-old Schliemann tested positive in early April. She recovered and has remained healthy since, but as the months have progressed, loneliness has taken its toll.

Schliemann, who has 10 children and is used to having family around her, said Maas, her oldest daughter. The past several months have been isolating as lockdown kept interactions with her family restricted to window visits and phone calls.

“That is so hard to see your mom, and she’s actually just a few feet away, but you’re not able to give her a hug,” said Maas, 68, of Watkins. “We have to get back to life.

“By locking our elderly up behind closed doors, it’s not good for them. It’s very lonely.”

Outbreaks sometimes unavoidable, administrators say

Without family around them, residents at the Iowa City-based Oaknoll turned to each other, forming a solidarity throughout the community as cases increased countywide, always a lingering fear the virus would make its way inside.

But as of March 8, one full year into lockdown, Oaknoll had gone without a single resident of the senior living community becoming infected. Though a handful of employees tested positive throughout the past several months, it’s avoided an outbreak.