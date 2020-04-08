Aledo council gives financial relief to residents, businesses

The gas portion of the utility bill also will be lower, according to Hagloch, because of the restructuring of gas billing.

“Previously you would get the same rate no matter if gas was up or down, and it didn’t work out best for the homeowner or the city," Hagloch said. "Now you get billed whatever the current gas rate is, gas is down because everything going on has brought product down.”

The city also plans to prorate liquor licenses for the amount of time businesses are not able to operate. Hagloch said a letter would be sent to those license holders.

Hagloch said the pandemic would adversely affect this year’s bottom line — especially with sales tax dollars coming in.

“We’re going to monitor and keep an eye on our budget for the next few months,” he said. Hagloch said they would take a close look at spending on budgeted projects for the year and not spend out of general fund unless necessary.

City Hall is in its second week of closure. Currently two employees are working in the office, one to answer phones and another to pay the bills; all others are working from home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

City cleanup days are postponed, Hagloch said. They will be rescheduled with Jackson Disposal after the crisis.