Aledo council gives financial relief to residents, businesses

ALEDO — Residents and business owners will pay only 50% of the water/sewer portion of their utility bill due May 5 for March usage. The measure comes after the council met Tuesday night via video conference.
“There’s a lot of people probably suffering right now, some can’t work, children aren’t at school, some pay for day care if they are working, it’s just difficult times for all of us. This is one way we think the city can actually give back,” Mayor Chris Hagloch said.
He said the water budget usually would bring in about $120,000-$130,000 each month.
Administrator Chris Sullivan said the water fund was healthy and wouldn’t be negatively impacted.
“We’re not borrowing money from anywhere," Sullivan said. "We believe we are going to be able to absorb this. We’re not anticipating a tremendous loss.”
Also part of the resolution, the city is deferring liens and shut-offs and waiving building permit fees during the emergency.
Sullivan said they wanted to ease the burden on businesses working on projects.
“The city is supporting those businesses who have been able to continue doing business, give relief to those who have had to close and encourage those people who are financially unaffected to continue with building projects and home improvements," Sullivan said. "This, in turn, supports local contractors.”
The gas portion of the utility bill also will be lower, according to Hagloch, because of the restructuring of gas billing.
“Previously you would get the same rate no matter if gas was up or down, and it didn’t work out best for the homeowner or the city," Hagloch said. "Now you get billed whatever the current gas rate is, gas is down because everything going on has brought product down.”
The city also plans to prorate liquor licenses for the amount of time businesses are not able to operate. Hagloch said a letter would be sent to those license holders.
Hagloch said the pandemic would adversely affect this year’s bottom line — especially with sales tax dollars coming in.
“We’re going to monitor and keep an eye on our budget for the next few months,” he said. Hagloch said they would take a close look at spending on budgeted projects for the year and not spend out of general fund unless necessary.
City Hall is in its second week of closure. Currently two employees are working in the office, one to answer phones and another to pay the bills; all others are working from home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
City cleanup days are postponed, Hagloch said. They will be rescheduled with Jackson Disposal after the crisis.
The board also approved:
- The budgeted industrial park detention pond project totaling $50,000. A detention pond holds runoff from heavy downpours so it doesn’t erode neighboring land.
- Purchase of two Hustler Super Z Hyperdrive Lawn Mowers from Hanks Power & Equipment in the amount of $27,181.00.
- The retirement of Randall Louck.
- The appointment of Lucas Salmon to street superintendent.
- The replacement of exterior doors and reception window at the City of Aledo Police Department with East Moline Glass Company for $8,530.00.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!