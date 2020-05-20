Bailey refuses to wear mask during session, removed from arena

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois House voted Wednesday afternoon to remove Republican state Rep. Darren Bailey, of Xenia, from its session at the Bank of Springfield Center after he refused to comply with a facial-covering requirement in newly-adopted House rules.

In a bipartisan vote, the Illinois House adopted rules Wednesday that include a requirement for members, staff members and visitors to the special session to wear a face covering over their nose and mouth, if they are medically able to do so.

Democratic Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Welch, of Hillside, made a motion to remove Bailey from the House proceedings after Bailey responded “I will not,” when he was asked to come into compliance with the face-covering requirement in the newly-adopted rules. The House voted 81-27 in favor of Bailey’s removal.

Divisions among House Republicans emerged over the face-covering requirement.

Before reconvening after caucus on Wednesday, House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, of Western Springs, spoke for several minutes with Bailey. Durkin wore a mask during their conversation, Bailey did not.

When the House returned to session, Durkin urged all members to comply with the new rules.