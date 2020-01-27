Ban on driving with hand-held device advances in Iowa Legislature

“We appreciate the step that was taken a few years ago, but it really is hard to enforce,” said Susan Cameron Daemon, a lobbyist with the Iowa State Sheriffs’ & Deputies’ Association, “and this would make our laws more enforceable and, we believe, make our roadways safer.”

Similar legislation that sought to raise the fine to $100 stalled in the Senate Ways and Means Committee, so backers removed the fee increase and opted for starting a new version in hopes of getting the issue moving in the legislative process. A hands-free cellphone bill also has been introduced in the House.

“I know it’s got a lot of strong support across the state, and it just seems to make good common sense,” said Sen. Eric Giddens, D-Cedar Falls, one of three subcommittee members who forwarded the bill to the full Senate Transportation Committee for consideration.

Nineteen states, the District of Columbia and three U.S. territories have barred hand-held devices while driving — a distracting activity that Whiting said lead to 1.6 million crashes annually.

“I’m a liberty guy, but at the same time in government we’re in the business of drawing lines and how do we keep people as safe as possible while maximizing their liberty,” Whiting said.