CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: Senate Democrats focus on abortion in ad targeting Senate President Jake Chapman

Iowa Senate Democrats launched an ad this week painting Republican Senate President Jake Chapman of Adel as extreme on abortion issues.

The ad, paid for by the Senate Democrats’ campaign wing Senate Majority Fund, says Chapman wants to ban abortion without exception and points to his efforts to add “unborn persons” as a protected class under Iowa’s hate crimes bill.

Chapman offered the amendment in 2016 to a bill that would have added gender identity and expression as protected classes under the hate crimes law, but the amendment was ruled not germane.

The ad says Chapman’s Democratic opponent, Sarah Trone Garriott of West Des Moines, would protect abortion rights.

“Virtually every Republican politician in Iowa wants to completely ban abortion without exceptions and Chapman is the leader of this extreme effort,” Senate Majority Fund’s Executive Director Andy Suchorski said in a press release. “Chapman wants new government mandates and led the effort to criminalize having an abortion, going as far as to try and make having an abortion a hate crime in the state of Iowa.”

Chapman and Trone Garriott, both incumbents, are running to represent Senate District 14.

In a statement, Republican Party of Iowa spokesperson Kollin Krompton said Chapman has “has supported pro-life policies for the entirety of his tenure in the Iowa Senate” and said Trone Garriott’s abortion positions are extreme.

“Abortion on demand, up until the time of birth, is so extreme it is only supported by a small fraction of Iowans,” he said. "Democrats are trying to scare voters about abortion policies because they have no answer for the worst inflation in 40 years, which is a direct result of their failed policies."

New Chuck Grassley ad says opponent would make Iowa like California

A new ad from Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley says Democratic candidate Mike Franken has a “scary vision” that would change Iowa to be more like more Democratic-leaning states.

“Democrat Mike Franken wants to make Iowa liberal like California,” the ad narrator says.

It then points to “rolling blackouts,” “rampant crime,” and “highest gas prices” as some of the problems California is facing, while praising lower taxes, lower cost of living, and less crime in Iowa.

Republicans often cast higher crime rates and homelessness in the Los Angeles area and elsewhere as the fault of Democratic policies.

“Mike Franken doesn’t even know Iowa. Grassley works for Iowa,” the narrator concludes.

In a statement responding to a similar attack ad this month, Franken’s campaign spokesperson said attacks show Grassley is worried about the election.

"Senator Grassley’s ridiculous attacks on Mike Franken give away the game: he's running scared,” Franken’s campaign spokesperson C.J. Peterson said.

Mike Franken ad features former Grassley voters

A new campaign ad from Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken highlights dissatisfied former Chuck Grassley voters who do not plan to vote for the seven-term senator again.

“Chuck Grassley sold out to the corporate special interests,” one voter says.

“He took a bunch of money from the drug industry,” another says.

“After 63 years in office, Chuck Grassley isn’t working for us anymore,” they say at the conclusion.

A press release from Franken’s campaign on Tuesday reiterated the message, saying “Chuck Grassley doesn’t work for Iowans anymore, and Iowans know it.”

Grassley’s campaign spokesperson Michaela Sundermann pointed to recent assault allegations made against Franken and said he was trying to distract from them. Franken has denied the allegations.

“Instead of leveling with Iowans, Mike Franken is hiding behind shady nondisclosure agreements,” she said. “Iowans know Chuck Grassley works harder than anyone to represent their interests and values. The Senator we need is the Senator we’ve got.”

Ashley Hinson announces farmers’ support

Incumbent Republican State Rep Ashley Hinson announced a coalition of farmers supporting her reelection, which includes 100 farmers representing the 22 counties in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District.

Hinson has scored endorsements from the Iowa Farm Bureau and the Iowa Corn Growers Association, which both tend to endorse Republicans.

In a statement announcing the coalition, Hinson said she advocates for farmers’ interests while avoiding partisan politics.

“From lowering input costs to reducing onerous regulations, our farmers deserve a representative who will fight to address the challenges they face, and I’m honored to be their voice in DC,” Hinson said in a statement.

Hinson is running for reelection in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District against Iowa House representative and former broadcast journalist Liz Mathis.

Poll shows dead heat in 3rd District

A new poll in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District shows Incumbent Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne and Republican challenger Iowa Sen. Zach Nunn tied in a tightly-contested race.

The poll, released by Axne's campaign, was conducted by Democratic research and polling firm Impact Research, and found both Axne and Nunn had 47% support among respondents. Five percent of respondents remained undecided.

The poll reflects other recent polling that suggests the race for Iowa’s 3rd District is competitive. The seat is rated as leaning Republican by elections analysts FiveThirtyEight, the Cook Political Report, and Sabato’s Crystal Ball, and a tossup by Inside Elections.

The polling firm surveyed 500 likely voters in the district between Sept. 7 and 11. The margin of error is 4.4%