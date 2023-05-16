Lee-Gazette Des Moines Bureau
A new super PAC formed to encourage Mike Pence to run for president will have an office in Iowa, the organization said Tuesday in a news release.
Committed to America launched Tuesday with the goal of supporting the former vice president.
Pence has traveled to Iowa multiple times this year, but has not yet definitively stated whether he will seek the Republican Party’s nomination for president.
The man Pence served under in the White House, former President Donald Trump, has officially declared his candidacy.
Jeb Hensarling and Scott Reed were announced as Committed to America’s national co-chairs, and Bobby Saparow will lead operations as executive director, the news release said.
The organization will have offices in Dallas and Iowa, the latter being the site of the first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses.
Another Roast and Rider announced
Larry Elder, a Republican candidate for president,
announced on social media that he will attend Iowa U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst’s annual Roast and Ride fundraiser.
The event, which will feature many presidential candidates, is scheduled for June 3 at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines.
