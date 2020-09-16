CAPITOL DIGEST: A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest for Wednesday:

EDUCATION COMPLIANCE: Iowa’s education chief said Wednesday the Des Moines Public School District risks losing its state accreditation for defiantly starting the fall school year with online classes due to COVID-19 concerns for most students in violation of state guidelines.

Ann Lebo, director of the state Department of Education, said her agency hasn’t yet but likely will initiate a process whereby the state’s largest school district could be cited for failing to comply with a state directive to provide at least 50 percent in-person instruction. Members of the state Board of Education decide when school districts lose “accredited” status and are dissolved while the state Board of Educational Examiners can both sanction and revoke licenses of school administrators accused of violating state standards.

During a news conference Wednesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds called a decision “disappointing” and “unacceptable” by the Des Moines board this week to “slow walk” a state directive, saying “while the board voted 4-3 to prepare to implement a hybrid learning model, there’s no clear sense of how or when that might happen.”