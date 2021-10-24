4 Iowa ‘lifers’ await a rare break from governor

He said he earned an associate of arts degree and spent hours honing his woodworking skills while trying to stay out of trouble.

“Every chance I’ve had, I tried to better myself,” he added.

“I believe I have matured and grown up. I’m not the same person that I was. I’m sorry for what I did,” said Jenkins, who hoped he would get the opportunity to spend time with his mother “before she passes” if he is granted a release.

Osborn broke down talking about the events that led up to a 1988 incident in which he and two other co-defendants talked an acquaintance into giving them a ride to a party but then shot and robbed him in a rural area, which netted the inmate a kidnapping conviction from the Scott County incident.

“I know what I did was horrible,” he told an Aug. 5 commutation panel. “I regret it every day, what I did. There is no excuse for what I did. I apologize. If I could take it back, I would.”

During his July 28 hearing, Bear said he has faced his “demons from Vietnam” in battling post-traumatic stress disorders while in prison, saving up $14,000 in hopes of eventually gaining release and living in Keokuk with his wife of three years.