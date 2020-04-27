$86 toilet paper triggers Iowa’s first price-gouging lawsuit

Noteboom could not be reached for comment Monday.

The complaint against Noteboom is typical of those the attorney general has received during the coronavirus pandemic, according to spokesman Lynn Hicks.

“Most of the reports we’re getting are these kinds of things — toilet paper, paper towels, any kind of cleaning products,” he said.

However, not all of the complaints have been about cleaning supplies.

“We’ve gotten some complaints from people about the price of wine going up,” Hicks said.

While some Iowans may rely on wine to cope with the challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic, “that doesn’t mean it’s necessary during a disaster,” Hicks said.

The office also has fielded complaints about the cost of eggs, and Hicks expects that if meat prices rise because of shutdowns at meatpacking plants, the attorney general will get complaints about that.

He explained the state’s price-gouging law applies only if the price being charged for an item necessary during a disaster declaration is “not justified by the seller’s actual costs of acquiring, producing, selling, transporting and delivering the actual product sold, plus a reasonable profit.”