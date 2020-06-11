Alabama woman enters plea in Geneseo murder conspiracy plot

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CAMBRIDGE — An Alabama woman on Thursday entered a plea in Henry County Circuit Court to Class 1 felony conspiracy to commit murder, involving an alleged October plot to kill a Geneseo couple.

Shannon J. Jones, 38, of Center Point, Alabama, will serve 48 months probation and was fined $500. She was also given credit for time served for a 180-day jail term and was ordered to have no contact with the co-defendant or the victims. Judge Terry Patton accepted the plea agreement.

Jones met Justin Sexton, 25, of Geneseo, in an online dating platform and believed they were engaged, according to Geneseo police. The two planned to kill the couple in order to have the house to themselves, according to police.

Two counts Class X felony attempt to commit murder and one other count, Class 1 felony conspiracy to commit murder, were dismissed. It was alleged Jones was asked by Sexton to pick up a knife to use against the male victim, but instead she allegedly sprayed Febreze in his eyes. The pair allegedly planned to place sleeping pills in the female victim's coffee, taking the step of grinding up the pills in a pill grinder in order to do so.

Police said the victim's injuries were minor.

On June 1, Sexton also pleaded guilty to one count conspiracy to commit murder and was also sentenced to 48 months probation and a $500 fine. He was given 180 days in jail with credit for 227 days served.

