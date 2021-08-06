Anamosa inmate faces 2 life terms for prison murders

During the plea, Woodard admitted to having specific intent or to encouraging or directing Dutcher to kidnap and confine Mathes in a break room where the inmates had tried to break out a window to make an escape.

A complaint stated Mathes was “grabbed by Dutcher with Woodard present.” Mathes was told “she would be next if she did not cooperate.”

Woodard admitted that Dutcher had a hammer when he confined Mathes. Woodard then said he wanted her to be quiet so the prison alarms wouldn’t be activated.

He also admitted to striking another inmate, McKinley Roby, who had tried to help the prison workers, with a hammer when Roby came into the break room.

Woodard said Roby was a “pedophile and snitch” and admitted he intended to cause his death. He also said he would have hit Roby again.

The inmates had access to hammers and a metal grinder because they had checked them out from the prison maintenance area, investigators said. They were being supervised by McFarland.

At some point, they rushed into the employee break room off the infirmary and used the hammers to break the glass on a window, the DCI’s Rahn said. They also used the grinder on the metal bars on the windows but failed to even come close to severing them.